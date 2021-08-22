ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College houses the third best welding program in the nation. A three-quarters of a million-dollar investment from the school is pushing the program farther forward.
“For over 20 years, it’s been one of the premiere programs across Kentucky and the nation,” said ACTC President Dr. Larry Ferguson during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated welding lab.
The welding technology lab is situated in a corner of a building of the college’s Technology Drive campus just off the Industrial Parkway. There, more than 40 booths are ready for students to receive the proper training to become welders.
“We’ve now got the largest welding lab in the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Todd Brand, ACTC Chief Academic Officer. “We are also the most flexible program in the Commonwealth.”
The program runs shifts of classes beginning at 6 a.m. and wrapping up around 2 a.m.
“We have three different shifts of classes that students can take so that no matter what they’re doing, whether they’ve got another job or other obligations, we find a time that fits them,” said Brand. “That’s the thing I love most about this program is the flexibility that you have.”
Ferguson and Brand both shared that the college offers classes in the summer, on the weekends and even over Christmas to her train the local workforce.
“We prepare workers for a 21st Century workforce,” said Brand.
The mentality has worked well, as the school hasn’t seen a big drop in enrollment for the program like most other welding programs have due to the pandemic, according to Jeff Cassady, Assistant Professor for Welding Technology.
Cassady has been with ACTC for eight years and the Friday ceremony was incredibly exciting for him.
“It’s been a lot of work getting it back together,” he said. “It’s good to see … it’s almost like a completely new shop.”
The like-new shop has some remaining parts and some improvements along with new welders and bays. It also has new paint and new ventilation, said Brand.
“The new ventilation system meets all of the new standards for clean air,” Brand said. “So believe it or not, some of the best air quality out on tech drive will now be in the welding lab. It’s just incredible what it will do.”
The system is exposed and obviously new. It shines as it hangs above the bays next to the shop lights. The lab is complete with bright lights and blue curtains hanging in front of each numbered booth. Shop brooms, materials and gases are neatly placed on racks or walls, ready for students to learn.
The Ashland Alliance ribbon cutting was complete with meatballs, snacks, cookies, drinks and other refreshments. Partners, college staff and interested parties toured the renovated facility then took to the tables and chairs just outside to chat.
The ceremony was another step forward in the success of the program that is important to the area.
“These are great jobs,” said Tim Gibbs, president of Ashland Alliance. “There’s availability of jobs … we’re a metal community, it makes sense.”
The community partnership is important to the college. Brand and Cassidy both made a point to mention the Local Union 248, Plumbers and Steam Fittters. The union has worked closely with the college for two decades, according to Cassidy. Brand called the union “vitally important.”
“We have a great relationship with the local 248 … and they employ a lot of our graduates and we can’t say enough about how good they are to us here at the college,” said Brand. “I definitely want to sing their praises any time we can. It’s a great working relationship with the college and that union.”
Cassady explained at plants like Marathon, most things such as pipes and structures are touched by a welder. Other local structures also need a welding hand.
The program helps fill needed jobs in the area and beyond as well as give good wages for people in the area. Even people that may work on jobs out of town still live in the area and bring back money, which Cassidy said is an added benefit to the local economy.
Welding technology provides “a lot of good paying jobs for people that might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so,” said Cassady.
Cassady said a great benefit to the program and are feeder schools. Local high schools that have welding programs often send their graduates to ACTC, who train them further and then get them connected to the local 248 for testing and employment.
According to the ACTC website, ashland.kctcs.edu, the college offers a diploma program and eight different certificate programs.
The diploma program is 48 to 55 credit hours, according to the website. The eight certifications are welder helper, gas welder, arc cutter, tack welder, production line welder, arc welder, pipeline welder and AWS National Skills Standards Level 1. These certifications range from two to 34 credit hours.
