Seth Godin, author of nearly 20 books on marketing strategy, once said, “Marketing is no longer about the stuff that you make, but about the stories you tell.”
Our marketing department at ACTC prides itself on telling the stories of our students and alumni. In the last couple of years, the staff of this office have worked diligently to put these stories at the forefront of our marketing strategy and this hard work was celebrated as our marketing team won several awards at the recent National Council of Marketing and Public Relations conference for our district.
NCMPR is a national organization specifically for marketing professionals at two-year colleges, and is made up of seven districts, with ACTC being a member of district two. District two is comprised of regional states that include: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and The Bahamas.
ACTC brought home a gold medallion in Excellence in Writing for the article “From GED to PhD: ACTC alum finds better life after struggle” at last week’s conference. This article shared the story of Anthony Kaitis, a young man who got his start by earning his GED, then graduating with his Associate of Science from ACTC, to now, working towards a PhD from the University of Kentucky. Anthony’s story is a testament to the rewards that can be reaped from hard work and determination.
ACTC also won three silver medallion awards in Quick-Turn Video for a short video about a food drive for the Pathfinder Pantry, Video Shorts (series) for videos made for last spring’s Pathfinder campaign, and Successful Recruitment or Marketing Campaign, also for the Pathfinder Campaign. The Pathfinder campaign highlighted the successes of four ACTC alumni: Dr. Scott Hill, Justin Turner, Cindy Blanton, and Rick Riffe through social media, press releases, videos and advertising.
Our marketing team is made up of Taylor Alexander, director of marketing and public relations; Andrew Brown, media specialist/videographer; Jackie McAfee, administrative assistant, Megan Smedley, public relations specialist; and Brock Smith, graphic designer.
We are proud of these folks for the work they have put in to telling the stories that make up the fabric of who we are as an institution, and we look forward to what’s to come.