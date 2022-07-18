ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College’s Melissa Green was recognized by her peers by earning Anthology’s Exemplary Course Program Award, which recognizes faculty and course designers from schools, colleges and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the very best in technology and learning.
Green, who serves as the nursing department simulation coordinator as well as the Health Science Technology program coordinator, was selected a winner for her course AHS 115-Medical Terminology. The course demonstrated excellence in four areas:
• Course Design: the elements of instructional design, such as its structure, learning objectives, and instructional strategies.
• Interaction and Collaboration: the level of engagement offered by the course and the level of student interaction and collaboration
• Assessment: the evaluation of student work toward the achievement of learning outcomes and the quality and type of student assessments
• Learner Support: the resources made available to students, which may be accessible within or external to the course environment.
“Melissa has proven herself as an innovative, caring, and diligent instructor many times over throughout her career at ACTC,” Dr. Sara Brown, director of online learning, said. “It is wonderful that she also has the national recognition from winning a Blackboard Exemplary Course Award as well. She has worked extremely hard to create a quality, award winning course and is deserving of this award to mark her dedication to her craft, the institution, and her students.”
To be considered for the honor, applicants must be a user of the Blackboard Learn by Anthology learning management system. Submitted courses are evaluated by other course developers, instructional designers, teachers and professors using the Exemplary Course Program Rubric.