Ashland Community and Technical College conducted the sixth annual Young Men’s Conference on Friday morning with a purpose of providing male high school students with keys to success in life.
The conference’s goal is to shine a light on education, leadership, development, encouragement and hope.
ACTC President Dr. Larry Ferguson opened the virtual event with welcoming remarks before giving way to mediator Wes Thompson.
Thompson introduced each guest speaker — Seth Morrison, Aaron Snyder and K.D. Wilson — for the two-hour event.
Morrison, Program Coordinator for ACTC’s HVAC-R program, talked to young men about trades, busting out of your comfort zone and priorities in life.
Snyder, The Daily Independent’s editor, gave a speech about “mastering the juggle,” in which he emphasized the importance of pursuing passions, having balance in life and how to make an impact in multiple ways.
Wilson, the author of seven books and a motivational speaker, made his presentation as the keynote speaker. The Duke University graduate encouraged young men to have an unbreakable mentality with clear focus, “staying on your game at all costs” and having strong foundations no matter your background.
“A driven man is a dangerous man in all the right ways,” said Wilson, a husband and father of three. “You were born on purpose, with purpose, for a purpose.”
Students interacted with question-and-answer sessions throughout. Several of them received door prizes, shirts and “swag bags.”