ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College is proud to announce that Dr. Lisa Henderson was recognized by her peers by earning Anthology’s Exemplary Course Program Award.
The ECP Award recognizes faculty and course designers from schools, colleges and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the very best in technology and learning.
Henderson, an assistant professor in the business department at ACTC, was selected a winner for her course OST 240-Advanced Microsoft Applications. The course demonstrated excellence in four areas:
• Course design: the elements of instructional design, such as its structure, learning objectives, and instructional strategies.
• Interaction and collaboration: the level of engagement offered by the course and the level of student interaction and collaboration
• Assessment: the evaluation of student work toward the achievement of learning outcomes and the quality and type of student assessments
• Learner support: the resources made available to students, which may be accessible within or external to the course environment.
“Dr. Henderson has been an asset to ACTC both in her years as an adjunct instructor and her current full-time role. Her knowledge of the technology and its applications allows her to quickly adapt to the ever-changing online course environment,” Dr. Sara Brown, director of online learning, said. “In addition to her local awards, this national award recognizes what we at ACTC have known for some time -- Lisa is an amazing teacher. Her course design, including activities and assessments, provide students with opportunities to practice real-world skills so they will be job ready for their new work environments. We are so proud of Lisa and her continued outstanding contributions to ACTC.”
Henderson is being recognized alongside other outstanding recipients on the Anthology website as well as in the Anthology+Blackboard Community, a platform where the largest organized network of users connect, collaborate and learn from their peers.
To learn more about the Exemplary Course Program, visit https://go.blackboard.com/exemplary-course-program.