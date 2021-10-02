Kentucky Department of Education data included in the recently released school report cards gives the scores in demographic categories as well. Race, economic status and disability status are all categories that can be looked at within the data sets. The statistics for scores from students who are migrants, English learners or military dependents are broken down for district where information is available.
ACT scores are broken down for male and female in each district. On average, females tested better than the males in each district when it comes to composite scores. This is not the case in Greenup County, where the average score is 16.6 across the board and in Fairview where the males outpace the females with an average 18.2 compared to the females’ 17.4 average.
The largest differential between composite scores is in Elliott County where the males scored an average 14.4 and the females averaged 17.1 — a 2.7-point difference. The district with the smallest gap was Raceland, where the females scored an average 18.9 and the males averaged 18.6.
Ashland females scored 19.6 and the males averaged 18.8. Boyd females outpaced the males by four-tenths of a point — 18.0 to 17.6. Carter County males scored a 15.9 average compared to a 17.1 average from the females in the district.
Carter’s numbers can be broken down further to each side of the district. East Carter females scored the highest in the district with a 17.8 average. East Carter males had a 1.4 difference with an average of 16.4. West Carter females were right behind the East Carter males with a 16.0 average, and the males of West Carter scored a 15.4 composite average — a .6 difference from their female peers.
Lawrence County females averaged 17.1 and the males a 15.6, a separation of 1.5. In Lewis County, the females outscored the males by .4 — 16.7 and 16.3. Russell females averaged a 19.1 and the males 17.8, a 1.3 differential.
The statewide averages echo this trend with females across Kentucky logging an average composite of 18.3 and the males scoring a 17.7, a separation of .6.
English and Reading
When it comes to each subject, females almost always outscore their male counterparts in English and almost as often in reading. Males at Fairview are the only males to outscore the females in their district in English and reading.
The Fairview males outscored the females in English by .3 with 17.5, the smallest differential in English scored. The females scored 17.2. In reading, the males scored 19.1, almost a point above the females (18.2).
The largest disparity between a single district’s male and females is the separation between Elliott County’s male and females in English. The females averaged 16.8 and the males averaged 12.5 — a difference of 4.3. Lawrence is close with a similar difference of 3.4 between the two with the females scoring 17.1 and the males 13.7.
The rest of the scores in English for each category across the region are Ashland’s females averaging 19.4 and the Ashland males averaged 18.0. Boyd females averaged 17.6 and Boyd males averaged 16.4.
The Carter average was 15.8 districtwide for females and 13.9 for males. East Carter females scored 16.5 and East Carter males recorded a 14.4 average. West Carter females scored 14.7 and West Carter males averaged 13.2.
The rest of the English breakdown:
• Greenup County: females 16.2; males 14.9.
• Lewis County: females 15.8; males 14.5.
• Raceland: females 19.5; males 17.6.
• Russell: females 18.7; males 16.3.
On the state level, Kentucky females average a score of 17.9 and the males average 16.4 — a 1.5 point difference.
Reading scores average 19.0 for Kentucky females and 18.0 for males.
Along with Fairview’s males, Greenup’s males outscored their female peers, 16.6 and 16.3 in the district. Raceland’s males and females tied in reading at 19.2.
All other districts average scores saw the females scoring higher than the males.
The rest of the reading breakdown:
• Elliott County: females 18.0; males 15.8.
• Ashland: females 20.6; males 19.4.
• Boyd County: females 19.1; males 18.4.
• Carter County: females 18.4; males 16.7.
-East Carter: females 19.3; males 17.3.
-West Carter: females 17.0; males 15.9.
• Lawrence County: females 17.1; males 15.9.
• Lewis County: females 17.6; males 16.0.
• Russell: females 20.3; males 18.5.
Math and Science
The number of times the males outpace the females in math and vice versa in the are four times for the males and five times for the females, with three districts having the same average number for both categories. At the state level, males outscore females by .2 points. The number of times one category outscores the other is even at six when looking at science scores.
In math, Ashland students held scores of 18.2 across the board. There was also no separation between Boyd students who averaged 17.1 or Raceland students who averaged 17.2. Elliott County, again, has the largest difference between males and females with females scoring 16.0 and males scoring 14.7, a 1.3 separation.
On the state level males average slightly more than females at 17.8 and 17.6, respectively.
In Carer County, it depends on which side of the county numbers are drawn from, though on average districtwide the females score higher than males with a 16.6 for the females and 16.2 fo the males. At East Carter females scored 17.2 and males scored 16.4. At West Carter males scored a 16.0 and females scored a 15.8 average.
The rest of the math breakdown:
• Fairview: males 16.9; females 16.2.
• Greenup: males 16.6; females 16.3.
• Lawrence County: females 16.1; males 15.8.
• Lewis County: males 16.6; females 16.1.
• Russell: females 17.8; males 17.5.
Statewide for the science portion, females average 18.4 and the males average 18.2. In the region the largest separation is Elliott County with the females scoring 16.8 and the males scoring 15.0, a difference of 1.8.
The rest of the districts are 1-point-or-less in separation between males and females on the science exam. Eight have smaller than a .5 differential.
The science breakdown:
• Ashland: females 19.6; males 19.4
• Boyd County: males 18.1; females 17.8.
• Carter County: females 17.0; males 16.6.
-East Carter: females 17.5; males 17.0.
-West Carter: females 16.3; males 16.0.
• Fairview: males 18.7; females 17.7.
• Greenup: males 17.1; females 16.7.
• Lawrence: males 17.2; females 16.8.
• Lewis County: males 17.2; females 16.8.
• Raceland: males 19.9; females 19.3.
• Russell: females 18.8; males 18.4.
Area averages
The following averages are based on the same 10 districts evaluated above of Ashland, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fairview, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis, Raceland-Worthington and Russell.
The average composite ACT score for the region is 17.35. Separating the females and males scores, the area averages 17.76 and 16.99, respectively. The area score best in reading, averaging 18.26, females average 18.52 and males average 17.62. However, males score better in science with an average of 17.76. Females average 17.73 in science, and the overall area averages 17.75.
Math is third in rankings based on overall average score at 16.77. Area females average 16.76 in the subject and males average 16.68. In English, the region averages a test score of 16.41 with females averaging 17.41 and males averaging 15.53.
The area’s best subjects in order of highest to lowest average score are reading, science, math then English. For females, the order is reading, science, English and math. For males, the order is science, reading, math and English.