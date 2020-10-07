CATLETTSBURG An accused serial shoplifter is among the 10 people indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Joe Davis, 48, of Rush, was named in two separate indictments, including one that accused of illegally entering the Ashland Walmart after he’d been banned from the store back in 2019.
On June 30, Davis was caught by Ashland Police walking out of the front door of Walmart with seven pilfered 30-packs of Bud Light and a 20-ounce Pepsi, according to a district court citation.
Loss prevention told officers Davis ripped off the store 10 times between May 24 and his arrest, but had gotten out the door before he'd been caught, court records show.
APD said the store lost $1,400 between all the thefts.
On Sept. 29, the grand jury indicted Davis on 11-counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony punishable with one to five years in prison a piece.
In a separate case, the grand jury directly indicted — meaning the case didn’t work its way through district court first — Davis on one count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft of mail matter. The indictment states that case was worked by Kentucky State Police.
A third case didn’t stick on Davis, according to court records. The grand jury declined to indict Davis on a cold check charge that was presented by Ashland Police.
An indictment is merely a statement of charges — typically a felony — rendered by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The grand jury also pressed charges against the following people:
• Gary W. Talley, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.
• Kara Hackworth, 32, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Thomas J. Bentley, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense).
• Scott E. King, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense).
• Steven V. Kennedy, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.
• Nicholas W. Wessel, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.
• Jacob W. Dulaney, 39, of Richmond, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary. The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Dulaney due to three convictions he incurred in Boyd County between 2012 and 2019. That means if Dulaney is convicted of his present charge, he could face more prison time.
• Bryan Hall, 52, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of flagrant non-support.
• Ashley N. Schneider, 34, of Florence, was indicted on one count of operating a car with a revoked or suspended license and one count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value. The grand jury also issued a persistent felony enhancement against Schneider for convictions in Daviess, Campbell and Boone counties between 2007 and 2020.
