GRAYSON A North Carolina man is claiming self defense after a Friday night shooting sent one man to the hospital via helicopter.
Dametric M. McGrue, 27, of La Grange, North Carolina, was charged with first-degree assault and booked into Carter County Detention Center following the incident.
According to a social media page associated with McGrue, he appears to be involved with an Air Force civil engineering squadron at an Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
An officer with Grayson Police Department reported he responded to a call in reference to an active shooting at an apartment off South Hord Street around midnight on Friday.
Once on scene, the officer reported McGrue told dispatchers he placed the firearm in his car prior to their arrival and a handgun was later located by police in the passenger seat.
Inside the apartment, officers discovered a single victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to court records.
Police say McGrue admitted to shooting the victim, but out of self defense.
Per court records, McGrue told officers the victim “knocked on the door, told me to move out of the way, I told him no and we started fighting,” before McGrue declined to answer any further questions.
A female eyewitness and homeowner corroborated McGrue’s story, telling officers she and McGrue were inside the apartment when they heard a knock on the door, per court records.
Further court documentation includes the eyewitness stated she had received a text message from the victim earlier in the day, expressing anger toward McGrue.
According to her statement, the eyewitness said once McGrue answered the door, the victim and McGrue engaged in “light shoving” before McGrue opened fire.
McGrue then ran out of the apartment and called 911, according to court records.
According to the arrest citation, the victim was transported via helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital for medical treatment where he underwent surgery.
The officer reported he had no other information on the victim’s status.
McGrue is due for arraignment in Carter County District Court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday (today).
First-degree assault is a class B felony — carrying a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison.