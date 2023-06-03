CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of rape was arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit on his charges.
Jonathan M. Whitt, 35, was indicted last week by federal authorities on a four-count indictment charging him with rape and the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.
Donning the green uniform used to denote his status as a federal detainee in the Boyd County Detention Center, Whitt appeared via Zoom before Judge George Davis.
After arraigning him on state court charges relating to the rape of a child, Davis asked about a pretrial date.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said he heard a rumor Whitt was indicted by the feds, adding, “I’m not sure, we have to confirm that.”
In the May 26 edition, The Daily Independent reported Whitt was indicted on four counts in federal court.
Davis set a pretrial hearing for July 7.