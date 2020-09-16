CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of removing flowers from grave sites is among those indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Elissa G. Childers, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of violating graves, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
According to court records, Childers was spotted by attendants at the Ashland Cemetery removing flowers from graves March 5. Ashland Police was called to the scene, records show.
An Ashland officer found a dozen flowers piled up at the edge of the cemetery, alongside Childers, a criminal citation states.
When questioned by police, the citation states Childers said she was taking flowers off grave sites to put them on graves that didn’t have them.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a felony by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish probable cause. Anyone indicted should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Jeran Leslie Dishman, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charge is an addition to a case pending against Dishman since 2018.
• Lavonda Mason, 37, no address listed, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Cecil Williams, 24, no address listed, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Steven M. Porter, 30, no address listed, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Zachary Holbrook, 30, of South Point, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
• Charles Stafford, 26, no address listed, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
