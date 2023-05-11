ASHLAND An Ashland man city police say was caught with a large amount of drugs following an April 29 domestic incident was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Kirk M. King, 33, was indicted Tuesday on charges of second-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, first-offense trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and trafficking in magic mushrooms.
King faces up to 20 years in prison on the meth charge and up to five years each for the other trafficking charges. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
An indictment is formal accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine the probable cause of a crime.
Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• John P. Nesselrotte, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of fourth-degree domestic assault.
• David H. Price, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree robbery.
