CATLETTSBURG A multi-vehicle accident involving two tractor trailers and an unrelated car fire had I-64 eastbound completely shut down near the Cannonsburg exit on Wednesday afternoon.
Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs said first responders initially responded to a car fire on the westbound side of the interstate before a tractor trailer in the eastbound lane struck another tractor trailer in the rear.
Reihs said his deputies on scene believed the operator of the tractor trailer was looking at the vehicle fire in the opposite lanes and ran into the semi ahead.
According to a social media post by the England Hill Fire Department, they, Cannonsburg and Summit-Ironville Fire Departments are working the scene and asked travelers to avoid I-64 around 3 p.m.
Reihs said no injuries have been reported at this time.
Westbound traffic appeared to be down to one lane near the 184 mile marker.
(606) 326-2652 |