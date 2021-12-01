CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of abusing her foster child last week is among the 19 cases indicted by a Boyd County grand jury over the last two weeks.
Racheal Marsh, 40, of Ashland, was indicted Nov. 23 on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse). According to Kentucky State Police, the abuse was reported after the victim disclosed what happened to a guidance counselor.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a crime, typically a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Indictments are obtained through the prosecutor presenting their case to a group of citizens. The citizens — known as the grand jury — must determine if there is probable cause that a crime occurred. Majority of the time, the cases have worked their way through the lower district courts prior to being presented to the grand jury. However sometimes they are “directly indicted” — the case is taken straight to the grand jury.
In Marsh's case, she was directly indicted by the grand jury.
The following people were indicted on Nov. 23:
• Dustin Ryan, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault (child abuse), one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.
• Westley A. Sullivan, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree strangulation.
• Luke L. Casey, 61, of South Point, was indicted on a sole count of credit card fraud between $500 and $10,000 in value.
The following people were indicted on Nov. 30:
• Marvin S. Hogsten, 49, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Lois A. Henry, 49, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a single count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Hailey M. Justice, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of misdemeanor shoplifting and one count of third-degree burglary.
• Steven M. Abrams, 47, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Kayla A. McDonald, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of identity theft.
• Sarah B. Walls, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following people were indicted Nov. 30 on a single count of flagrant non-support, a class D felony:
• Joseph Singleton, 41, of Ashland
• Stuart A. Ross, 46, of Catlettsburg
• Kendrick L. Atkinson, 39, of Rush
• Zachary T. Tierney, 25, of Ashland
• Ashley S. Kirk, 38, of Catlettsburg
• Michael Carrel, 30, of Ashland
• Michael E. Enyart, Jr., 27, of Greenup
• Matthew Bustetter, 39, of Ashland
