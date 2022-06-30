After a Jefferson County judge granted an injunction against the two abortions bans in the Commonwealth Thursday, one local state senator said the General Assembly will have to wait and see what happens before enacting more legislation.
Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) said lawmakers will need to "get guidance from the courts and adapt policy to what the courts rule" stating any talk about any future statutes or regulations "are premature."
Webb, a conservative Democrat, voted in favor of the abortion ban put into effect last week by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The ban only made exceptions for if the mother's life was in danger, if medically necessary treatment for the mother accidentally killed the child or in cases that are mandated by the federal government in order for the state to maintain its Medicaid funding.
She also voted in favor of the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban most abortions prior to six weeks, when the fetus has a heartbeat. In 2020, the latest year statistics are available, 1,320 women received abortions in the first six weeks of pregnancy out of 4,104 total.
According to that data, 89.74% of abortions occurred in the first trimester (0 to 13 weeks).
Both bills were passed by wide margins along bipartisan support, with many rural Democrats siding with the Republican majority in 2019. Among the yes votes was then House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, who is now the Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear has gone on record stating "women deserve options, but here in Kentucky they have none."
Neither law, which Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated could be enforced immediately, include provisions for rape or incest.
Webb said, as an attorney, she's dealt with cases of rape and incest.
"It's a hard issue — I've had cases where children have been born of incest," she said. "What we need right now is a ruling from the courts to see what the policies should be."
Webb said as a woman, she herself had been in a quandary wherein a doctor told her the birth of her son could result in her own death.
"I made my choice and I decided to have my son," she said. "That was between me and the Lord. I think everyone should have that choice. I'm a Christian and I have strong beliefs on life, but through that experience I can see how that choice is difficult."
Angela Cooper, a spokesperson for the Kentucky chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union — the organization that won the injunction on behalf of Planned Parenthood and the EMW Women's Surgical Center, the two primary providers of abortion in Kentucky — said the current injunction will allow clinics to begin taking appointments on Friday, July 1.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6, wherein the circuit court judge will hear arguments. While arguments will go down, it's hard to say how long the judge will take to make a ruling, Cooper said.
"Under Kentucky law an injunction will stay indefinitely, until the issue is decided, unlike federal law where there's a time limit on an injunction," Cooper said.
The crux of the arguments against the abortion bans are twofold, according to Cooper.
There's a constitutional argument that laws banning abortion violate rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, which Cameron's office has argued against in court. Then there's the argument that the laws are too vague and too broad to be enforceable, which violates the Kentucky constitution's requirement that laws be "intelligible," Cooper said.
In the motion for the injunction, ACLU lawyers argued that Kentucky case law actually supported abortion rights nearly 100 years prior to Roe v. Wade.
According to the brief, an 1879 case determined that a woman could procure an abortion up until the time she was "quick with child" meaning she could physically feel the baby move. That's roughly around the four- to five-month mark in a pregnancy.
Subsequent cases saw that upheld into the 1940s, per the brief.
While neither ban makes way for any ban on contraceptives, Cooper said there's concerns that could be on the chopping block next, citing U.S. Supreme Court Justice's Clarence Thomas' signaling to review those precedents, too.
Webb said she's "heard rumblings" that contraceptives could be looked into next by legislators.
"I believe we'll defer to medical professionals on that, at least I always try to. But sometimes legislators want to get involved in how medicine is done, too," Webb said.
When asked if Plan B, a pill women can take in the days after sex to prevent a pregnancy, is considered an abortion pill or a contraceptive, Webb said she wasn't sure.
"I haven't been really into all that in a while, so I don't know," Webb said.
The Mayo Clinic clarifies that Plan B is an emergency contraceptive, which delay or prevent ovulation. Plan B does not end a pregnancy that has already reached the stage of implantation.
For now, folks on both sides of the debate will have to wait and see what happens as the case makes its way through the courts.
