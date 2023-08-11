ASHLAND The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands leads the effort to prevent hazards from abandoned coal mines to promote public health, safety and the environment across the Commonwealth — even in Ashland, according to information presented at Thursday's Ashland City Commission meeting.
City Manager Mike Graese introduced Jim Cable, a representative of the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML), saying the agency within the Dept. for Natural Resource is interested in launching a project in Ashland to combat hazards left behind by ceased mining operations.
"It's a great opportunity for our community," Graese said. "I was very blessed that the division thought of us and we think we're ready to support."
Utilizing federal funds, Cable said AML aims to repair hazards such as landslides, sinkholes, mine subsidence, seam fires, refuse files, open portals/shafts and the correction of water drainage issues.
Cable said the division has done work in Ashland in the past within city limits — specifically drainage preparation work at Ashland Blazer High School and in the area of Ashland Community and Technical College and Chinn Street.
Cable presented a mapped area near that section of the city, with about 40 red dots, exhibiting areas where citizens have complained of potential problem areas from surface mining prior to current regulatory law.
According to Cable, the AML came to be as a result of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
Signed into law by President Jimmy Carter, the act allowed for future regulation of operating mines but also allowed for the reclamation of mines that had ceased operation prior to May 18, 1982.
Cable said after the laws were enacted, if a contractor or operation were to go out of business, the federal government would provide funds to fix problems created after the cessation of the mining operation.
Cable pitched the idea of a future project likely called the Ashland North AML Community Project.
The project's purpose is to remedy problem areas in Ashland that haven't been worked on, or haven't yet been discovered — focusing on the concentrated area depicted on the map.
"It's the main concentration from citizen's inquiries and complaints to focus on. Not saying we wouldn't work on areas outside the area, we'd break it into chunks," Cable said of the mapped area.
The individual problem areas would start with the citizen's report which would be followed up on by an environmental scientist or inspector.
Once the site is determined to be a problem, the information will be sent on to the division's program developer in Frankfort to check eligibility of repair.
Eligibility requirements include ruling out if the problem area is related to mining, specifically pre-law mining. If those boxes are checked, it goes on to the division's priority system.
"A shallow sinkhole may not be as big of a priority as a landslide going towards someone's house," Cable elaborated.
Cable said 3,000 problems are already known about across the Commonwealth but funding has made a huge difference in combating the leftover mining hazards.
"One of the places we want to make a big difference with a community project is in Ashland, Kentucky," Cable said.
Mayor Matt Perkins extended his appreciation to Cable for the information, adding: "The federal government providing this money for projects that truly need to be remedied ... it's critical to communities like us. We could never afford to do these things on our own."
For mining-related problems or inquires, contact the division's Prestonsburg Regional Office at (606) 889-1741 or complete an online request form at eec.ky.gov/aml.
Graese said additional information can be found at https://www.ashlandky.gov/.
