Hello Reader: Although we work with words every day, it’s difficult to form the proper phrase to adequately summarize how much we appreciate each and every one of you.
Jimmy Buffet once sang, “Come Monday, it’ll be all right.”
Well, come this Monday, you all will notice another change with The Daily Independent.
The product you will hold in your hands will look and feel different — there will be wider margins surrounding the content on each page, and you’ll feel slightly heavier-stock paper.
The newspaper concluded a chapter in its history books on Friday night. The paper that has been printed in-house since its founding in the late 19th century will no longer be printed in that manner.
Friday marked the final press run on 17th Street.
Going forward, a press in a different facility will fire up and churn out The Daily Independent five days a week.
The decision behind the pressroom change was made to maximize our financial resources as we continue to strive to produce the best local newspaper we can to serve our communities.
We will channel these resources in a method so that we still arrive at your doorstep — or in your mailbox — every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
We aim to be eastern Kentucky’s leader, providing you with the news you need from a source you trust.
We will continue telling your stories, supplying information as well as some entertainment along the way.
The print product is not going away. If you favor the e-edition, visit dailyindependent.com and click “e-paper.” If you like to just go directly to the website for fresh content, visit dailyindependent.com or download The Daily Independent app.
As always, thank you for reading.