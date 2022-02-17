ASHLAND
When Norma Meek, whose list of community volunteer projects just continues to grow, approached The Daily Independent about her latest creative idea, we were more than receptive.
After seeing smashing success in our inaugural Christmas cookie contest involving kids showcasing their talents in area kitchens, Meek thought Valentine’s Day would provide another chance for our newspaper to interact with our readers — and supply another way for people in our area to show off their skills.
We invited tri-state folks over 60 years old to make your favorite valentine and submit it to the newspaper for judging.
Participants included a lot of exceptional people from four different places — Woodland Oaks, Kingsbrook, Morning Pointe and the Ashland Senior Center.
Judges Lisa Callihan (publisher), Meek (also our weekly food columnist) and I were overwhelmed with the awesome crafts and cards put together by the slew of talented hands. The art contained clever messages, cut-out hearts, funny ideas and sweet words filled with love.
We ultimately settled on prize winners, but it wasn’t easy.
Judy Barber, an 85-year-old from Woodland Oaks, and Mary Pope, 77, of Woodland Oaks, tied for first-place honors. Barber pieced together purple and pink paper hearts in a pretty design with a “love” heart attached to the front. Pope’s “Pawesome” project was complete with whiskers, hearts for ears and an upside-down heart for a tongue.
Second-place honors went the way of the Ashland Senior Center — Karen Stephens, Diana Davis and Carol Runyon made a giant card with a Bengals-themed cookie cake and cupcakes; and they also made an “Achy Breaky Heart” poster featuring a young Billy Ray Cyrus.
Fannie Caperton, of Morning Pointe, and Margaret Hanks, of Kingsbrook, finished in a third-place tie.
Boxes of chocolates all around to our wonderful participants! We may have to do this again next year!
Keep an eye on The Daily Independent about our next holiday-themed contest.
