ASHLAND Like most organizations and agencies, Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has changed the way it functions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, one of its major fundraisers will go online.
Instead of the Howl-iday Dinner and Auction, AARF will offer an online Christmas auction on Facebook. Executive Director Cathy Queen said it will be posted as an event on the group’s Facebook page.
“Our funds have taken a huge hit because we can’t do in-person fundraising, so we have to resort to technology to help us raise money,” Queen said.
The online auction was purposely set during the holidays to allow for Christmas shopping.
Items in the auction will include a recliner, items from Pampered Chef and Tastefully Simple, huge gift baskets, Waterford crystal, pet lovers items, seasonal decor, one-of-a-kind framed art created by well-known local artists and gift certificates from local restaurants. She said items have been donated by individuals and nonprofits who support AARF. “They realize we’re all in this together,” she said.
Last year, the even raised more than $13,000, which was the biggest in AARF history. “We realize it won’t be that big this year, but that’s OK. Every penny helps,” Queen said.
Those interested my visit AARF’s Facebook page to join the event and also may invite friends to participate.
“All items will be posted with their general value and the auction will run from Black Friday to Dec. 4,” Queen said. “We will have a minimal contact pickup time to be announced (in Ashland).”
Queen said board member Cheryl Cook has been a huge help getting donations together for the auction. But she added it’s typical for the community.
“I can’t emphasize how giving this community is,” she said. “We’re very blessed to have such great support.”
