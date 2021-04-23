ASHLAND Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s adoption event, in partnership with North Shore Animal League of America, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the organization’s kennel at 12365 Kevin Drive.
The event was postponed by one day because of weather.
North Shore’s Tour for Life is in its 21st year and is the world’s largest cooperative lifesaving pet adoption event. The goal is to support local shelters in finding responsible, loving forever homes for adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The Tour for Life 2021 will work with 53 cities in 37 states to promote safe adoption events.
North Shore has partnered with AARF for several years.
Sunday’s event with AARF, “Bark to the Future,” will include vendors, music, AARF merchandise and door prizes. Donations of supplies, as well as monetary donations, will be accepted. Hillbilly Hibachi will be onsite. Volunteer opportunities will be available.
Approved adopters have the chance to receive giveaways by Purina. For approval to adopt, email adopt4aarfky@gmail.com. To view animals available for adoption, visit aarfky.petfinder.com.
For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife.