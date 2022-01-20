ASHLAND Even in death, actress Betty White continues to help animals, including those in the Tri-State.
The actress, who died on Dec. 31, was an animal advocate who inspired the Betty White Challenge on social media, asking everyone to donate $5 to a local animal shelter in her name on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
As a result, the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has received $5,000 in donations and got a mention on the CBS news. AARF’s executive director was thrilled.
“We were beyond ecstatic with this huge response,” Cathy Queen said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. This is the slowest time for raising money, right after the holidays.
Queen, who said donations continue to come in and will be accepted as part of the Betty White Challenge until Jan. 31, said she thanks all those who donated.
The CBS story said Twitter user Lisa Powell encouraged donations to local animal shelters in White’s name on her birthday; the movement evolved into the hashtag challenge.
“Betty White was such a friend to animals,” Queen said. “This is such a blessing.”
She said donations can be made to AARF on her Facebook page, the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s Facebook page, through PayPal or to the shelter at 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102.
"Some people gave $100. Some people gave $5, Some people gave $25," Queen said. "It was crazy. My phone didn’t stop dinging because of all the PayPal donations, which was music to my ears."