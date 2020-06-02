ASHLAND Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has announced protocols for its gradual reopening in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
For now, animals may be seen at AARF’s kennel by appointment only. To make an appointment, email adopt4aarfky@gmail.com. Executive Director Cathy Queen said the kennel is short-staffed and all requests must be made by email.
One per family will be allowed inside; additional family members must wait outside, but for families meeting dogs, a staff member will bring the dog outside to meet the rest of the family.
Everyone entering the kennel, staff and visitors, must wear a mask.
Those entering the kennel must stop at the sanitizing station and sanitize hands before signing in.
Queen said the kennel hasn’t determined a full reopening plan, but the staff is excited about getting back to work and to resuming fundraising efforts, which have suffered greatly in the last several months.
“We’ve missed out on six major fundraisers, which could have had the potential to bring in $35,000 to $50,000 we depend on yearly,” Queen said, adding “it’s sketchy what we can do in the future.”
She said the annual Christmas auction might be difficult.
“We’re concerned about donations of auction items because we realize the area has been hard hit by the pandemic, especially local small businesses, and we totally understand,” Queen said. “If it hadn’t been for the kind hearts of the people sending us donations, I don’t know what we would have done.”
Even when AARF’s regular activities return, she said some guidelines will be in place.
Meanwhile, AARF will accept donations left at the side door of the kennel. Items needed include Purina products, bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels and Dawn dishwashing liquid.
Monetary donations may be mailed to AARF at P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41103.
The kennel is at 12365 Kevin Ave. For more information, call (606) 694-8105.
