ASHLAND When Kris Rotonda found Jordan, the mixed breed dog was sitting alone in a cage at a shelter. She had been there three years and likely had given up hope of ever running free or being loved.

Rotonda fell in love with her immediately, adopted her and enjoyed her company for 11 years before she died in 2018 from cancer.

Although his beloved companion is gone, Rotonda will never forget her, and neither will the many dogs who have benefited from the program Rotonda started in her name.

Jordan’s Way is a nonprofit that started the 50 State Tour, and it’s coming to Ashland to assist Ashland Animal Rescue Fund in raising money and awareness.

“This is huge,” said Cathy Queen, executive director of AARF. “He’s taking a 48-state tour of the continental United States, and we have been chosen as one of the facilities on the tour.”

Rotonda will visit the kennel, at 12365 Kevin Ave., from 6 to 10 p.m. June 14, at which time a Facebook live broadcast will feature his visit.

“He advocates for funds and for involvement from the public and to raise awareness of animal rescues,” Queen said. “During the live broadcasts, he encourages people to go on record saying they’ll commit to helping and to challenge people to make donations.”

Jordan’s Way is based in Safety Harbor, Florida. Before he formed the nonprofit, Rotonda was a realtor, but shifted his focus to animal welfare after Jordan’s death. A longtime body builder, he started by performing physical challenges, like pushing, pulling and flipping a 250-pound tractor-trailer tire for 13 miles to help raise money for local shelters. After spending 72 hours in a dog cage to live like a shelter dog to raise awareness, he decided to take his show on the road and started the 50 State Tour.

Rotondo typically raises from $14,000 to $35,000 in a four-hour period. His organization has raised $3.1 million for shelters in the United States and is responsible for more than 80,000 adoptions.

She said there also are challenges like having people volunteer to take a pie in the face for every donation.

“We have quite a few surprises up our sleeve for the live broadcast,” Queen said.