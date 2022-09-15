ASHLAND National Adoption Weekend for dogs and cats will start Friday and continue through Sunday.
To mark the occasion, Ashland Animal Rescue Fund is partnering with Best Friends Network Partners for an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and at the AARF Kennel at 12365 Kevin Ave. AARF also will be at PetsMart on River Hill Drive in Ashland from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“(This) weekend is our very first national adoption event with Best Friends Animal Society and we are so excited to help you find the perfect cat or dog to add to your family,” AARF Executive Director Cathy Queen said. “We have reduced our adoption fees and hope to provide our babies with forever homes. They have certainly waited long enough, and they are all ready to meet you.”
Those who wish to adopt this weekend should get an application pre-approved by contacting AARF in advance to fill out paperwork. The website is adoptaarfky.com.
Queen said if you plan to adopt a puppy, remember they require patience, structure, consistency, regular exercise and play time.
“Your pets should be considered family. Our goal is set the animal up for success,” Queen said. “If you are struggling with behavior and potty issues, seek help.”
AARF requirements for adoption are as follows:
• Adopters must be at least 21.
• All current animals in the home must be listed on the application.
• All current animals in the home must be spay/neutered and up-to-date with vaccines.
• Adopters need to understand the financial responsibilities that come with pets.
• If applicant rents, landlord approval is a must.
• The person applying for the animal must be the person that will “home” the animal.
• Adoption is a lifetime commitment.
AARF also will have representatives at an informational booth at Poage Landing Days in downtown Ashland this weekend.