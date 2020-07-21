A seven-bridge KYTC project that will make improvements to several AA Highway bridges in Lewis County are coming soon under a $1.4 million deal.
Weather permitting, contractors plan to start resurfacing work today at the AA Highway (Ky. 9) bridge over Salt Lick Creek just north of Vanceburg at mile point 13.6. The bridge will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by temporary signals for 30 days. Resurfacing work includes grinding down old concrete, repairing any potholes, and applying a new smoother layer of latex concrete to the bridge’s driving surface.
Work and one-lane traffic on two other Lewis County AA Highway bridges will follow. Ky. 9 (Grayson spur) bridge over Kinniconnick Creek, mile point 4.3, starts in the next two to four weeks. Ky. 9 bridge over Ben Willen Branch, mile point 17.3, 5 miles north of Vanceburg, starts in about a month. Currently, contractors are resurfacing two Ky. 32 bridges spanning Fleming Creek in Fleming County. Work is expected to finish this week on the Flemingsburg Bypass bridge.
Work on the Ky. 32X (business) bridge near downtown will be complete within the next two to three weeks. Contractors have completed the resurfacing of two other Fleming County bridges — the Ky. 11 bridge over the Licking River at the Fleming-Bath County line, and the Ky. 170 bridge over Fleming Creek at Hilltop.
The seven-bridge improvement project is being done by M&M Services Co., Inc., under a $1,358,691.50 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract. Contractors have until November to complete the work. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.