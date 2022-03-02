ASHLAND Women chatted, wine flowed and jewels sparkled as a marquee event returned with more ladies present than ever before on Tuesday evening in Ashland.
Corbie’s & The Jockey Club played host to Women, Wine, Jewels & More, which serves as a fundraiser to support Ashland Community & Technical College scholarships for females.
About 125 women gathered as they enjoyed a jewelry auction, door prizes, a stirring rendition of a “Dancing Queen” number by Dancing With Our Stars duo April Perry and Alice Martin, delicious food and, of course, a few glasses of fine wine.
After a year off due to COVID, the third installment of the annual event was a great success, said organizer Norma Meek.
“The atmosphere was very festive,” Meek said. “Lots of laughs, lots of pictures. .. People came, left, stayed, had fun. Lots of jewelry. Good times.”
Meek quoted Carol Burnett when she told the group, “I’m so glad we had this time together. It’s been a long time coming.”
Brooke Seasor, ACTC Director of Resource Development, said the scholarship endowment surpassed $50,000.
Scholarship recipient Cindy Fritz was recognized Tuesday. Two years ago, Tina Chaney was the recipient. Seasor said she went on to obtain a nursing degree and now has a wonderful career.
“This is probably my favorite event just because it’s women who are busy with kids, our careers, and it’s just a night we can get away and have fun,” Seasor said. “It’s not formal. It’s just cut up, see a girlfriend you’ve not seen all year.”
Seasor and Meek decided to postpone the event a few weeks from its original date because of COVID. Cases have dropped considerably over the last month.
“Because of it being a little bit later, we were able to have a bigger turnout,” Seasor said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better evening.”
Created in 2019, the endowment’s purpose is to help women pursue education while eliminating financial barriers.
“Our population in our area with females when it comes to attending college, it is hard,” Seasor said. “It’s about trying to get that mother or somebody who is a single mom, you know, get an opportunity to go to college.”
More than two dozen businesses had the “Gem of a Business” title by giving $250. More than 80 men had the label of “Jewel of a Guy” by donating $100 apiece to the cause.
Both Seasor and Meek said Corbie Stull, owner of Corbie’s & The Jockey Club, always goes above and beyond for this event.
“He’s wonderful to work with all of us,” Seasor said.
Meek said the collection of jewelry was a “big highlight.”
“We had purses and more offerings from the community,” she said. “It’s the biggest auction we’ve had. People got good bargains.”
Sponsoring hostesses were the following: Mayola Boykin, Holly Canfield, Amanda Clark, Terri Clark, Lori Cooksey, Cheri Daniel, Brooke Elswick-Robinson, Missy Fannin, Sheila Fraley, Courtney Kifer, Julie Klein, Ashley Layman, Jane Layman, Kim McCann, Willie McCullough, Leslee McLeod, Ann Perkins, April Perry, Marci Prater, Louise Shytle, Kerry Tague, Mae Torgrimson, Heather Van Deren and Robin Webb.
“Women want to see women do well,” Seasor said. “It’s great to see them come together for their local community college.”
(606) 326-2664 |