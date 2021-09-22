ASHLAND If you listen to the songs of John R. Miller, you will hear poetry in the words and the music.
The West Virginia native, who will perform Saturday at the Foxfire Music and Arts Festival at the Port of Ashland, describes his music as folk, but said he has a full band, including steel guitar and electric guitar.
“Early on, my songwriting was influenced by songwriters like John Prine, Blaze Foley and Lucinda Williams, but now it’s all over the place. I just love all sorts of music,” Miller said.
Even though the 35-year-old doesn’t come from a musical family, he felt drawn to music, teaching himself to play guitar, bass and fiddle.
“My dad had a nylon-string acoustic in the closet and it was just sitting there,” Miller said. “I tried to teach myself power chords on that classical guitar. I just picked up things along the way.”
His parents didn’t encourage him toward his career path.
“For a long time, they were always waiting for me to get serious and to figure out what I was going to do,” he said. “They patiently waited for me to find something else to get into.”
But the traditional path didn’t take. Miller said he tried college and a few more traditional jobs, but he always came back to music.
He has performed in several bands, crossing paths with Lawrence County, Ky., native Tyler Childers while performing in the Tri-State. Tyler called Miller “a well-traveled wordsmith mapping out the world he’s seen, three chords at a time.”
Miller said the two have become buddies. “It’s been incredible watching his career,” he said. “I’m real proud of that guy.”
Miller now has his own band and has released two albums, the newest one being titled “Depreciated,” which contains 11 songs, all written by Miller.
He said, as usual, the title came after the album.
“I make a record when I have enough songs to make one,” he said. “When we were done with this one and trying to come up with a title, I noticed a sort of theme. ... the way things sort of diminish over time seemed to be a running motif in a lot of the songs.” He added the word “depreciated”" appears in the song “Borrowed Time,” which appears on the album.
“You find what you like and gravitate toward it musically,” he said. “A lot of it is just trying to copy other people until you figure out your own thing.”
Miller's albums are available at bandcamp.com, on all streaming services and at jrmillermusic.com. “Depreciated” also is available at the Rounder Records website.
