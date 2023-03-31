IRONTON Smoke floats in the air on Winchester Avenue, a siren song to barbecue lovers in the Tri-State. D’Angelo Roach takes an order and hops out of his food truck to the trailer, a large smoker, where Roach and the rest of Fat Boy Q use wood smoke to churn out some of the area’s finest authentic American BBQ of slow smoked meats, sides, appetizers and desserts.
There’s something superior about mobile cuisine compared to regular old brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Perhaps it’s the thrill that comes along with an unexpected meal when you spot your favorite truck parked alongside the main drag.
Thirty years before Henry Ford would build his own automobile and nearly 50 years before mass production, a man in Texas pitched the concept of the chuckwagon in 1866.
Chuckwagons — or mobile kitchens — was a concept coined by Charles Goodnight, a rancher from the Lone Star State.
Fast forward a couple generations, 1936 brought about the “modern day” food truck idea with the birth of Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
A resurgence in popularity in 2008 made food trucks the new business endeavor and modern day online marketing has made street food trendy and very much in demand.
Thanks to innovators like Goodnight, Ford and Mayer, today Roach is able to take his delectable cooking on the road, serving his smoked barbecue in every corner of the Tri-State.
After deciding to turn his small catering business mobile, Roach said he bought a 1972 Workhorse.
The diesel engine has more than 252,000 miles on it, but according to Roach, “it’s just getting started.”
Roach said during the detailing process while getting the van ready for branding, he discovered U.S. Postal Service stickers, revealing a bit of the van’s history to him.
The once route-running mail truck is now equipped with fridges, a condiment cooler, a deep fryer, a flat top, a three-compartment — restaurant style — sink and a hood system to ventilate smoke, steam and heat emitted from the flat top and deep fryer.
The only add-ons Roach needed to chase his culinary dreams were a generator and a 100-pound propane tank to run the flat top and deep fryer. The smoker gets pulled behind, requiring a second truck set up.
With all the truck logistics and preparation out of the way, Fat Boy Q was born.
“A food truck is the literal vehicle for culinary people, like myself, to chase our dream,” Roach said when asked why not shoot for a stationary restaurant in a building.
“Some people start with a pop-up tent, trucks or brick and mortar,” Roach said, but at this stage in his life, the freedom and flexibility of a mobile food service made the most sense.
Having a brick-and-mortar location is a goal for the long run, Roach said, but for now, the truck serves a strategic purpose.
“By the time you get the store, you’ve got a customer base. It’s advertisement for that moment,” Roach said, elaborating that with a storefront, you’re confined to one city and maybe social media for marketing.
With the truck, he’s spreading his barbecue and brand as far as Columbus and Cincinnati.
Although his management and scheduling is easily adjustable, that doesn’t mean less work for Roach.
Prepping food before a set-up might take up to several days, according to Roach.
“One day for shopping, one day for cooking. It’s usually two days for a big event,” Roach said, adding cooking and smoking specific meats can take him up to 14 hours.
But with passion behind it, Roach’s sweat equity seems to be paying off for him.
“The smoke is like drugs to them,” Roach laughed, telling of a time a man smelled his smoker from a nearby stop sign — “You selling this or what?,” the man asked.
Roach doesn’t fear competition, either, telling those with a similar goal how to get going: “Be ready to go all in. If you want to be really good, you have to have passion for it. If it’s your passion, do it,” Roach said.