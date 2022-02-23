CANNONSBURG Cannonsburg Elementary students celebrated the rarity of “Twosday” with tutus, ties and dancing.
Larry Salyers, gym and art teacher at the school, said they decided to do something memorable and make it a special day for the students,
Salyers himself wore a red and blue tutu made by fifth-grader Shyler Newsome’s mom, Casey Wagoner. Salyers and Newsome both paired their red and blue tutus with Superman shirts.
Students took to their schools with ties and tutus of many colors. Salyers said the majority of students participated whether it be a tie, bowtie, tutu or a combo. Some of the boys rocked tutus like Salyers. Some of the girls paired bowties with tutus, while others opted for just the tie.
Kindergarteners walked around with No. 2 hats on. A first-grade class created a time capsule to be opened their senior year on 3/3/33, said Salyers. The third-graders had “twoty fruity” breakfast with plates of fruit. Taco Tuesday made for snacks later in the day.
A two-minute dance party broke out in the gym with third-graders at 2:22 p.m. and the students jumped around and pumped their fists in the air, which they referred to as “the Gilbert dance” because the stuffed turtle called Gilbert likes the dance move.
Brooklyn Peterman danced in her pink tutu and said the dance party was lots of fun, but the best part of the day was playing with friends. She said she learned a lot about twos and things that come in twos.
Salyers said students learned of palindromes, mirror images, pairs and more. The teachers taught lessons on synonyms, antonyms and anything that can come in twos.
The fourth-graders had a packet all about twos. Kaylee Sturgill said her students created their own alliterations, practiced their multiplication with twos as well as division. Alisha Ortiz said they completed word searches and talked all about twos.
Aubrey, a fourth-grader in Mrs. O’s class, shared that 22 seconds after the clock hit 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, it would be 2:22:22 on 2/22/22.
Several area schools had their own special “Twosday” as well.