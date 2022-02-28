RUSSELL Costumed fire-spinners greeted patrons of Revitalize Russell as they arrived Saturday night at The Venue at the Edge.
Fluted glasses filled with champagne were offered to each person who arrived as they were directed to the upper level of the business center for “Toast of the Town.”
A dapper gentleman, complete with a top hat, was attired in a suit of mirrors that caught the light and the attention of others as he graciously pointed them on their way. Many insisted on stopping along the way for cell phone photographs with the shining greeter or his contemporaries, all members of a troupe called Imagine Circus.
As they entered the event proper, items that had been donated for the Revitalize Russell charity auction were on display for patrons to view. The dining/dance area was prepared with gold chargers and displays, and under each charger was a card that could be used during the auction. Passing into the room to take their seats, patrons walked by a tall tree that seemed part of the décor until it moved, revealing itself to be another wonderful performer from the Imagine Circus. And suspended from the ceiling by a large ring, another troupe member performed aerial acrobatics while the live music played.
Anne Stephens and husband Tom Stephens performed music to the delight and appreciation of the diners.
“This is our Toast of the Town fundraiser,” Revitalize Russell President Tracy Frye said. “And every penny we raise will go to fixing a family area and a beautiful old bell clock tower in downtown Russell on Ferry Street. We have a professional auctioneer, and will be auctioning off some amazing things this evening.”
The crown jewel of the auction was a 1962 “little red corvette” convertible, which was parked in front of the venue for people to admire as they arrived. Kristie Patterson, of the Venue at the Edge, donated the venue to the sold-out fundraiser of 250 guests, and Frye was quick to give her praise for her efforts.
“She really put all this together, “ Frye said. “I know she has put thousands of hours into planning it. And it’s just fabulous.”
Frye was also quick to praise event sponsors, such as Gold Sponsor Members Choice Credit Union in Ashland, who contributed a $5,000 donation. Silver Sponsors included Advanced Primary Care, City National Bank, First and Peoples Bank, First Option Mortgage, Frye and Troxler PSC, Paul Davis Restoration, and The Edge Business Center.
The event raised money to benefit the revitalization of downtown Russell, but Frye said that anyone who couldn’t attend can still support the revitalization.
“We accept donations at any time,” Frye said. “And the best way to do that is to drop it off to Kristie Patterson at the Edge Business Center, or drop it off at my law office, Frye and Troxler, in downtown Russell.”
There is also a donation button on the Revitalize Russell Facebook page, Frye said.
(606) 326-2654 |