GREENUP Dorothy Spillman happily got involved with Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit that aims to put good shoes on the feet of needy children. She didn’t know what a moving experience it would be.
“It was such a humbling experience,” she said, explaining volunteers wash the feet of the recipients before putting brand new socks and shoes on them.
The organization obtains a list of needy children. Their shoes are measured and the agency takes money raised to buy new, brand-name shoes specifically for each child. Spillman said the organization works with a company that can provide the shoes at $40 per pair.
The program started in the area with four schools in Greenup County — McKell, Argillite, Greysbranch and Wurtland elementary schools.
The organization is planning a golf scramble and hoping to raise enough to serve two additional schools — Raceland and Russell — in the fall.
The golf will be on Saturday at River Bend Golf Club. Registration will be at 8 a.m., with play beginning at 9 a.m.
While Shoes That Fit is based in Claremont, California, funds raised by the golf scramble will stay in the area.
The shoe distribution in the spring included 200 pairs.
This year’s golf scramble is in memory of Les Carver, a member of Oak Street Baptist Church in Flatwoods, Frances Hicks, one of the local organizers with Sherry Archey, said.
“He was the biggest contributor,” Hicks said. “He died in the spring.”
Spillman, also a member of Oak Street Baptist Church, said Carver was preparing to preach the night he died.
“He was such a big asset to our church,” Spillman said.
Cost to participate in the golf scramble is $240 for a team of four; sponsorships for businesses are available and donations can be made to have a loved one’s name post in their memory.
The church and some sponsors will provide teams with coffee and doughnuts for breakfast and a hot dog lunch.
In addition to meeting a need, the organization provides shoes to needy children as a way of removing an indicator of poverty and reducing the opportunity for bullying.
“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Hicks said. “We don’t think a thing about buying a pair of shoes, but one little boy looked at me and said, ‘You know, not everybody can buy a pair of shoes.’”