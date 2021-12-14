ASHLAND Addiction Recovery Care announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours to purchase a portion of the shuttered Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus to pave the way for a new rehabilitation facility in the area.
The announcement is the fruition of roughly a year of scuttlebutt, rumor and hints that the Louisa-based rehab will be moving into the facility, bringing with it 250 jobs.
At a hootenanny of project announcements Tuesday by the Governor’s Office on the patio of the Delta by Marriott, ARC CEO Tim Robinson said the signing was a culmination of efforts by local, state and federal officials to have the rehab come to Greenup County.
“This truly shows what Team Kentucky is all about,” Robinson said.
A letter of intent is a document outlining the terms of a future agreement. Essentially, it means the two parties are putting down in writing what the transaction would look like. Robinson said he is hopeful to have the rehab up and running by 2022, but a letter of intent is not the same as the actual purchase.
It’s essentially like placing the pop in the shopping cart — the customer is intending to buy the pop, but that doesn’t happen until the customer takes it to the checkout counter and actually pays for it.
Paul Andrews, who has 20 years experience helming a psychiatric hospital, said the letter of intent is “the first step forward.” If and when the deal is sealed, he would helm the rehab as its administrator.
“This is wonderful news and very much anticipated,” Andrews said. “This is very exciting for Greenup County and ARC.”
Robinson said so far, the rehab has gotten the green light from the state to reopen the psychiatric unit and detox ward, filling a “a big hole here in northeast Kentucky.”
Right now, the focus is on building code, which will take some time, according to Robinson.
Both Russell Mayor Ron Simpson and Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter have said they are satisfied with how ARC has conducted itself so far and are looking forward to having them in the community.
“I’ve been involved with them from the start and they’ve been up front and honest,” Simpson said. “They’ve got a mission statement and they want to change lives. You couldn’t ask for better people behind the scenes that run this company.”
“I think their track record is impeccable and it’s something we need,” Carpenter said. “Between the 350 jobs we’re getting back from selling the pavilion to King’s Daughters and the 250 that should come from ARC, that’s 600 jobs we're getting back in Greenup County.”
Prior to announcing the development, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins said the closure of OLBH was devastating to the area. But having ARC move in would help “bring it back to life.”
“ARC is a major player in treatment and recovery and they have a solution that is needed to combat the scourge of substance abuse, particularly opioids, that has been stoked by unscrupulous companies and a wide availability of deadly fentanyl,” Adkins said. “They will help in the healing of this community and this region.”
(606) 326-2653 |