GRAYSON “This is a special, holy place.”
Clayton “Whitey” Marshall spoke those words to the crowd Monday morning as he was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East.
“No matter what rank, no matter what branch of service, every one of us has the same tombstone,” Marshall said. “It’s why I choose to be (buried) here with my brothers.”
Marshall addressed the crowd at the cemetery during the annual event, while next to each tombstone a flag flew.
“This community is unbelievable,” Marshall said. “We started at 10 a.m. on Friday, and 17 minutes later, 100 per minute, the flags were all here. That’s what it’s all about.”
Marshall, a veteran of the U.S. Army, continues to support his fellow service members and has played an integral part in the area’s Patriot Guard Riders.
“It’s the most humbling thing you can do,” Marshall said, of escorting a fellow service member to their final resting spot.
Marshall said the riders welcome anyone, not only veterans to join the group.
“I’ve got five real good friends that rode with me every day with the PGR who are here,” Marshall said.
Marshall, who served as a machine gunner in the Vietnam War, told the crowd each day 530 Vietnam veterans die.
“Those of us that went there say we were sprayed and betrayed,” Marshall said.
He spoke of a good friend of his, Gary Estep, who rode with him for years.
“Not one time in those five years, not once did we mention Vietnam,” Marshall said. “We didn’t talk about it. You know how we were treated when we got back.”
In addition to flags on Memorial and Veterans Day, the cemetery places wreaths on the tombstones for Christmas.
He told a story about how three years ago he saw a young girl helping place flags who had both arms full of them. Marshall said he gave the girl a dollar for ice cream and now she finds him every time she helps place flags.
“Now she runs to me. This year I gave her $3. I told her ice cream went up,” Marshall joked.
“Be proud of what we’ve got here and thank you for what you do,” Marshall said to the crowd.
“I grew up hearing about Whitey, nearly everyone in Carter County has heard the name Whitey Marshall. But, I never new the real Whitey until I started working here,” said Frank Kees, cemetery manager.
Holly Forbes sang the National Anthem and led the crowd in “God Bless America” during the service. Mike Wurts led the Pledge of Allegiance and Scout Hendrix gave the invocation and benediction.