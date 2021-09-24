RUSSELL Dr. Desmond Barrett was the guest speaker for the Russell Rotary on Thursday and gave insight into how the ministry of the Community Kitchen in Ashland serves the needs of those in the community who are at risk of going without even the basic amount of food.
Dr. Barrett is the Executive Director of the Kitchen, a community service organization which is located with other related organizations under the umbrella of The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
“I call them guests,” Barrett said of those he serves daily Monday through Friday. Barrett said some refer to them as clients, but he believes that “guest” is a much more welcoming word. Barrett’s organization is welcoming to those they serve, focusing on meeting their needs with no judgment whatsoever. All Barrett sees, he said, are people in need of a meal, and he is glad to be able to provide one.
“Think about it,” Barret told the group. “A meal seems to be such a simple thing. But when you are living a nomad’s life, where you are going from one place to another, a meal is much more important.
“It is said that problems are opportunities to find solutions,” he continued, referring back to the mid-1980s when the area had just encountered an economic downturn. Barrett said there were individuals in the community, such as those from Calvary Episcopal Church and others, who saw the needs of the community.
“They saw individuals who were sleeping on the sidewalks,” Barrett said. “There were individuals who had been laid off from their jobs, and just needed an extra meal.”
Barrett said those individuals who saw the need got together with the Ashland Area Ministerial Association and made a packed lunch. “And several times a week they decided to invest in others this way,” he said.
“They couldn’t do a lot, and they couldn’t raise a lot of resources, but they did have some time on their hands,” Barrett said. “So, they would pack a meal. A simple gift to help someone in need. That one little act,” Barrett told those gathered, “turned into 30 years of them opening up their fellowship hall and feeding several times a week, mainly at lunch time — churches, business people, just average individuals would go down and help serve there at Calvary Episcopal.”
But through the efforts of these, a ministry was born.
“It was in the early 2000s that the City of Ashland was reevaluating where they wanted to go in a new century and new decade,” Barrett said.
The city looked at the old Johnson Dairy building and decided that they needed to do something with it, Barrett said.
“They asked themselves how they could get all of their social service agencies under one umbrella,” Barrett said, and went on to explain the need for doing so. “If you went to Calvary Episcopal for a meal, then walked several blocks to the Dressing Room, and had to walk several more blocks for assistance with housing, it becomes cumbersome without transportation. But, if was all under one roof, it becomes an efficient way to help those in need.”
That became a reality, Barrett said, when The Neighborhood was established.
Calvary Episcopal Church had opened its doors to feed people since the 1980s, Barrett said. In 2012, The Kitchen was established at the Neighborhood.
“We finally had our own home where we could begin serving. And we would go from just lunch to adding dinner, then over time and with the assistance of some grants we started adding breakfast. Now, five days a week, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Barrett said. “You may think that isn’t lot to do, but over time those meals have added up to over half a million meals that have been served to individuals in this community.
“So, who can show up?” Barrett asked. “It could be a homeless person, someone who is struggling with addiction, or it could be a family who is down on their luck. The answer is anyone. Our goal — our mission — is to make sure that no one goes hungry. We don’t turn you away. You come as you are, and we serve you as an individual.”
The Kitchen served 29,835 meals last year alone, with each meal given freely with no judgment of those receiving them. The need, and solving that need, is what Barrett sees as being of the utmost importance. Barrett said he knows that everyone has a story, and some share those stories with him and his staff, but even should these individuals choose to remain silent, the meal is still waiting to be served to them. His mission is to solve their hunger; and he leaves the resolution to other problems to those other agencies with which the Kitchen shares a home.
The Rotary made a cash donation to the Kitchen (and regularly delivers a portion of the food from their own luncheons to the Kitchen). Bridges Christian Church, where the group meets, is a regular supporter of the Kitchen.