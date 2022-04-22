ASHLAND Andrew Gillum’s career shows he has the musical chops to perform all over the world, but he prefers to be in Ashland.
“I was in New York for two or three years off and on,” Gillum said. “I started to like it because it’s a great place for music, but I couldn’t find happiness there.” Part of the problem: the crowds. “The parks were so crowded, you can’t enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Yet the percussionist spent six years touring with Broadway companies, performing in nine countries. Gillum, who has a degree in music education from Morehead State University, said touring can be great or not so great.
“One of the coolest things is to be able to see the world and get paid to do it and get to play your instrument,” he said. “If it’s a different group of people and you don’t know who you are going to run into, it can be taxing if people aren’t getting along.”
He said his favorite of the places he’s visited is Istanbul, Turkey. He said although it’s a big city (the 15th largest city in the world), it had a hometown feel.
“It’s the most eastern part of Europe and also meets the most western part of Asia, so it has a little bit of both of those vibes,” he said. “The people were very friendly. We went down the street to do laundry, and they take it from you and brought us tea and spoke English with us.”
As a percussionist, he noted Istanbul is the home of cymbal companies like Zildjian and Sabian.
Gillum is taking a break from the road, but not from performing.
Boyd County schools band director John Johnson invited him to perform at the band’s spring concert, set for May 3 at the Paramount Arts Center.
“One of my goals as band director is to expose kids to as much music and as many people as possible, so it’s not uncommon for us to have guest performers,” Johnson said. “The music world, for as big as it is, is also very small. You’re probably only one or two degrees away from somebody that ‘knows that person.’”
He said he and Gillum went to MSU together, while he was in graduate school and Gillum was getting his start as a freshman.
Johnson said Gillum will inject some fun into the show.
“It’s gonna be a lot of fun. Andrew is a showman, for sure, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it,” he said, noting the two of them will have some interaction on stage.
The song Gillum will perform on is called “The Washboard King,” and Johnson said it will remind the audience of the stereotypical one-man band while also sounding like a song someone could tap dance to.
“People in music education get a little high brow, but first of all, I want the kids to enjoy the music and enjoy the experience and I want the audience to enjoy the music and enjoy the experience,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some fun things planned and it’s guaranteed to be memorable.”
Gillum has a simpler explanation of their performance.
“‘The Washboard King’ is basically a percussionist playing a washboard with an orchestra,” he said. “There are other bells and whistles, too. We’re trying to make it as interesting as possible. It seemed just a little too boring to get up and just do that.”
He said Johnson supports him in being as creative as he wants to be.
“When John asked me to do it, he said, ‘Just go bonkers, everything and the kitchen sink,’” Gillum said, adding he watched a video of Fred Astaire tap dancing and kicking the drums. He said he also thought about Dick VanDyke wearing a music “contraption” in the movie “Mary Poppins.”
Gillum sometimes teaches percussion, too, but said he wanted to be a performer.
“I like teaching, so it’s kind of a fall back, but I also enjoyed it,” he said, noting the support of his parents, Pam Nunley and Lional Gillum, has been helpful.
“Mom has been nothing less than supportive. She’s my biggest fan. She said, ‘Life's short, so go out there and do it. You can make money later,’” he recalled. “Dad’s the same way. I’m fortunate to have parents who have been on my side when it comes to my dreams. I got lucky.”
Gillum’s professional performing experience includes “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” “Finding Neverland The New Musical,” “A Chorus Line” and “A Christmas Story On Tour.” Although you can learn about percussion, it’s difficult for non-musicians to understand the process. Gillam describes it by saying: “It’s like patting your head and rubbing your stomach and throwing a spoon in there. It’s like riding a bike. You have to get on and slowly get your balance and learn what everything does. On drums, you’re learning from the guys before you. ... It becomes ingrained in you and you develop a sound from that.”
The seventh- and eighth-grade and Boyd County High School bands will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Paramount Arts Center. Guest performers will include percussionist Andrew Gillum and Aaron Bowling, Janessa Broadhurst, Cynthia Sullivan and Carl Taylor.
(606) 326-2661 |