FLATWOODS The City of Flatwoods was the site of a fundraiser for Officer Tommy Robinson who was severely wounded in the line of duty.
People from around the region, including officers from multiple police forces and other first responders, were on hand to show their support of one of their own.
Held at the Flatwoods City Park, the event included live music, dunking booths and refreshments that were free to those who attended, though donations were excepted to help defray Robinson’s ongoing expenses on his long road to recovery.
Flatwoods Chief of Police David Smith said it meant a lot that the community came out to show their support for Robinson. “Workmen’s comp covers most things, but not everything,” Smith said. “So we just wanted to raise money for Tommy to help out with all of those extra expenses.”
Smith said community members who weren’t able to attend the fundraiser and wanted to help could drop off donations at the Flatwoods City Building. Anyone wishing to follow Robinson’s progress toward recovery and offer well wishes can do so on the Flatwoods Facebook page.
Karen Grubb was one of the organizers of the event, and said that the turnout has been good. “We’re dunking police officers and eating barbeque,” Grubb said, pointing out that local police officers and first responders volunteered to sit in the dunking booth’s collapsing seat to support one of their own.
The event featured donations of pork dinners, hot dogs with the Fraternal Order of Police and Papa John’s Pizza. There was also a raffle, snow cones, inflatables for children, live music and Karaoke.
“It has just been a time when the whole community is coming together,” Grubb said. “And everything we raise is going to Tommy Robinson’s family.”
Grubb said for those who missed the event, donations can still be made by reaching out to Joshua Joseph at Carman Funeral Home. “Josh can pick up your donation, or you can drop it off to him and he will see that the Robinson family gets it.”
“Tommy seems to be doing well, but he has a long road ahead of him,” Grubb added. “They are very appreciative of everything the community has done for them, and all the support they have shown. It is a good morale booster,” she said. “And I think that it has helped the morale of the other officers as well. It reminds them that we love all of our officers here, and they are like family to us.”