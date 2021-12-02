RACELAND A new studio, a new show.
Natalie Pence opened Studio of Dance Kentucky in August this year, and a performance of “Nutcracker Bash” by her students has been presented at local schools, with public shows on tap for this weekend at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center.
The studio has partnered with Raceland-Worthington High School Band Director Melyssa Justice and the school’s choir director, Tom Stephens, to present a show that allows musicians and dancers in the region to showcase their talents while providing some holiday entertainment.
“The band opens the show and the jazz band will be playing in the lobby while people are coming in,” Pence said. “I wish we could have them play the entire show. It’s better than recorded music. They sound so wonderful.”
Pence said she’s thankful for the cooperation between the school and the studio.
“We are very lucky Raceland-Worthington has such a commitment to an outstanding arts program,” said Pence, a lifelong dancer. “Our goal is always to let these kids know what it would be like if they wanted to pursue a career in the performing arts.”
She said working with live music gives dancers a unique experience. “They are learning to listen to the tempo of the band and the dynamics of the choir,” she said. “For a performer, it’s a dream come true.”
About 150 children will participate in the show, which Pence said is unique.
“‘Nutcracker Bash’ is like no other show in this area,” she said. “It feature dancers, musicians and vocalists. The first half of the show is the Nutcracker and features the story line of Clara receiving the magical Nutcracker doll and it coming to life and transporting her through the magical land of sweets.
“The second half,” Pence continued, “features dancing to live music and instruments, thanks to the Raceland-Worthington band ensemble and choir. I can’t tell you how many people have come up to us and said they feel like they’re sitting at Radio City Music Hall. They have to keep telling themselves these are middle and high school dancers on stage.”
She said the second half of the show is exciting, in large part, because of the collaboration.
“We are lucky to have the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center here to encourage and promote the arts,” she said.
Ballet director and director of “Nutcracker Bash” is Emily Stephenson. Tap director is Nicole Smittle.
“Nutcracker Bash” public performances by Studio of Dance Kentucky will be at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center at Raceland-Worthington High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. To reserve tickets, call the studio at (606) 585-7464.