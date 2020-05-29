ASHLAND It appears Ashland area residents are ready for summer — or at least getting ready.
Many local tanning salons have opened to an eager crowd after having been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Checkers Tanning Salon and Laundromat opened Monday, and manager Leah Simpson said the store has been very busy, with 150 to 160 customers daily.
“Everybody wanted to get back in,” she said. “It’s a lot. It’s great for us.”
The store allows four inside at once; Simpson said if there are more than four waiting, customers will be asked to wait in their cars.
“Beds are sanitized before and after each use,” she said. “Clients can do it themselves, if they want to. We have hand sanitizer and a hand-washing station and gloves for the customer, if they want it.”
Simpson said staff members wear masks and marks on the floor indicate 6-foot intervals to facilitate social distancing.
During closure, Simpson said the staff cleaned every room in the building “from top to bottom,” and gave it a final once-over on Sunday before opening.
“We wanted it clean for everybody,” she said. “We’re just glad to be here.”
She said customers have told her they’re excited to be back to tanning.
Sue Green, manager of Oasis Tanning, which is owned by Joe and Dottie Stevens, said her customers have had a slightly different reaction.
“They’re all saying they’re embarrassed, that this is the whitest they’ve ever been,” Green said.
She said the store’s busiest times are February through May, which is prom season — which is about the same time the store was closed because of the pandemic; the store closed March 19 and reopened Monday. While that has hurt business, things appear to be getting back to normal.
“We haven’t been packed, but we’ve had a steady stream all day,” Green said, adding customers have been a mix of regulars and new customers. “It’s been busier than I thought it would be. I didn’t expect people would want to get out, but they want to get that tan for summer.”
Green said the store is practicing social distancing, wearing masks, asking customers to wear masks but not requiring it and sanitizing tanning beds after use. Only half the beds are in use to cut down on the number of customers in the store at one time.
“We’re sanitizing door knobs, chairs, radio dials — anything the customer might have touched,” she said.
Extra sanitizing isn’t a big deal to Melissa Tackett, owner of Caribbean Sun Tanning in Grayson. She said her store, which was closed March 20 through Monday, is thoroughly cleaned routinely.
However, new to her store is observing social distancing, wearing masks and taking customers on an appointment-only basis. Nothing has slowed the steady stream of customers.
“We have been swamped,” Tackett said. “The phone has rung nonstop. On our Facebook page, we had 2,200 likes on Tuesday morning and we had 3,100 likes on Tuesday night. It’s been absolutely crazy.”
Tackett said her store also missed out on the typically busy time of year — February through March — and despite the rush to tan she’s seen this week, she said she doesn’t know if that business will be recouped; the business sees a dip in customers when pools open for the summer, but many pools won’t open this year.
“When the weather is pretty, business slows down,” she said. “Since this has never happened before, I don’t know what people will do, if they’ll want to get out.”
Tackett said she’s sure of one thing: Customers are happy her store has reopened.
“Everybody is so excited,” she said. “I think it’s made Grayson happier.”
