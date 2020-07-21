ASHLAND The Boyd County Coroner has released identity of the corpse found behind the Ruby Tuesday Sunday afternoon.
Mark Hammond said the man is 57-year-old James D. Smith, of Ashland. He said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Smith’s body in Frankfort on Tuesday.
As of Monday, no foul play is believed to be involved. However, Hammond said Smith’s body had undergone some decomposition, so the autopsy needs to be performed in order to determine whether or not the body had suffered any trauma.
“We need to wait and see what the manner of death is,” Hammond said. “Right now, we’re not treating it as foul play. But with that much decomposition, it’s hard to tell until the autopsy is performed.”
Smith’s cadaver was discovered Sunday afternoon inside a tent in the woods behind the restaurant, near the movie theater in Ashland. Hammond said somebody was doing some work in that area when they stumbled upon the scene.
Hammond would not levy a guess as to how long Smith had been behind the theater.
The coroner did say Smith was homeless at the time of his death and a veteran.
“It’s a really sad situation,” Hammond said.
The discovery of the body is the second under unusual circumstances in recent weeks. A few weeks ago, 41-year-old Mitchell Dean was found floating in the Ohio River in Catlettsburg. The West Virginia man had gone missing in Huntington five days prior. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
