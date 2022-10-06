ASHLAND A local high school principal took to social media to address an issue he calls “one of the worst epidemics.”
Paul G. Blazer High School Principal Jamie Campbell says the use of vapes and THC cartridges are not only wreaking havoc on people’s health, but it’s become a massive issue for students in schools across Kentucky.
Campbell says he attended a summer professional development session committed to stopping and curbing the issue, where he says he learned students are inhaling devices that deliver nicotine to the equivalence of “several cartons of cigarettes.”
Since returning to regular in-person instruction, Campbell says the trouble with vapes and THC use has “multiplied expeditiously.”
Campbell took to social media via video last week as he says it was the best way to reach the highest number of people.
In the video, Campbell holds up various different types and brands of vapes, even displaying the apparatus students are using to consume THC, the component of marijuana that causes the desired high.
Despite a ruling in 2019 that changed the legal buying age of tobacco products from 18 to 21, Campbell says students are finding loopholes despite the legality.
“Students are able to get their hands on these devices even though it’s illegal. Buying them, stealing them, second hand, somehow, someway,” Campbell said.
In the video, Campbell urged parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of vaping and encouraged them to investigate suspicious looking devices.
“Talk about vapes. Talk about marijuana and THC,” Campbell pleaded, “ask how and why they got them.”
In a following discussion with The Daily Independent, Campbell said they start having these discussions with students in middle school as he says he’s seeing affected students “younger and younger.”
On top of discussing the impacts on the body in required health classes, Campbell says his school is doing all it can to prevent and intervene on the use of nicotine and THC.
As if the insane amount of nicotine delivered to a teen’s brain through a vape isn’t enough, Campbell said THC use is a different demon.
Campbell told The Independent, the THC cartridges students are inhaling deliver three to four times the amount of THC as an ordinary marijuana “cigarette” would, and teens are doing it multiple times a day.
Campbell said back in the day you knew who smoked cigarettes and marijuana because you smelled it, but not in the 21st century, saying smoke from these devices is inconspicuous and can have the same scent as perfume or candy.
“The vapes the kids are using, there’s no exhale, you don’t see any smoke,” Campbell said.
In the social media video, Campbell warned that if students are caught with any vaping materials, there would be steep consequences including alternative schooling, tobacco cessation courses and citations to the Ashland Police Department.
Campbell said he recently intercepted a student who was going through one nicotine vape a day (remember, multiple packs of cigarettes in one device) so he decided to skip traditional punishment and went straight to getting the kid some professional help.
The school has a connection with the cessation program with Pathways now that helps them refer students.
Paul Blazer isn’t the only school in the area having the issue.
David Caniff, principal at Russell High School, says it’s an issue all over the area.
Caniff said he, too, attended the summer development session dedicated to the vaping issue as Campbell, saying they were given good resources about ways to educate students about what they’re really doing.
“I don’t think they (students) realize how concentrated nicotine or THC is in these vapes,” Caniff said.
Caniff also said he doesn’t think parents understand the prominence of the issue.
“Kids just try things,” Caniff said before expressing his concern about the addictive quality of these substances.
“It’s very addicting and they’re hooked,” Caniff said, adding “they need help just like everyone else to get off that.”
Caniff also agreed with Campbell on the fact that parents need to be just as informed as their children on the topic.
“We are responsible, I believe, as adults in our community to stop this from getting into our kids’ hands,” Campbell said.