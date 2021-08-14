ASHLAND While $880,000 in a Ashland’s $80 million overall budget might sound like a drop in the bucket, it can go a long way in the parks department.
At least that’s what Sean Murray, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department, showed the Ashland City Commission Thursday.
Pickleball courts, playgrounds and a dog park were among the 16 capital projects being undertaken during the 2022 fiscal year, which began July 1, said Murray.
“At the beginning of this fiscal year, you gave us a challenge by committing $880,000 into capital projects for our department,” Murray said.
Commissioner Marty Gute was visibly excited throughout the presentation. Following Murray’s 45-minute rundown on all the projects coming to a neighborhood park, Gute thanked the director for all the blood, sweat and tears the staff will be putting into these projects over the course of the year.
“My family grew up around Central Park, so it is near and dear to my heart,” Gute said. “My grandkids who live in Louisville and Lexington don’t have Central Park. I had them down there over the weekend and I ran into a couple who had just moved to Ashland from Kansas City and they absolutely love Central Park.”
Throughout the presentation, Murray said the goal of the parks department — working with the advisory parks board — is to create things that residents will use. Sometimes, Murray said he’s been wrong — such is the case of pickleball.
“I never thought pickleball would take off like it did,” he said. “But you have to try it and see what works.”
In a way, these projects will be a lasting tribute to the late Dr. E.B. Gevedon, who Murray said sketched a lot of these plans out 15 years ago on the “back of some napkins.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said she believes parks projects are good because they improve the quality of life in Ashland in a tangible way for all citizens to see.
“We’re doing a lot in water and sewer, but that’s not as sexy,” she said. “This is a great to show we are working for the people.”
Without further ado, here are some improvements coming to a park near you:
• Inclusive playground at Central Park: The $350,000 project started July 1 for an inclusive playground in the area next to the burial mounds in Central Park. Archeological surveys have been in the area. The playground will be using new branding and color schemes adopted by the city. Murray said it should open by late September into October.
• 17th Street Ball Field Improvements: Coming in at a $40,000 price tag, there will be improvements to the dugouts and fence line and a resetting of the field’s soil.
• Signage, tables and bench updates in Central Park: The project is set to be completed by winter of 2022, with updated signs, tables and benches (including swing benches) in Central Park.
• Two shelter houses: One shelter house is expected to go at the old dog park. The other shelter’s location is going to be in a to-be-determined location. The project has begun with quotes filtering in from contractors and is expected to be completed by spring 2022. Total funds is set at $37,500. Spriggs asked these shelters will have reservations, to which Murray said there would be. A fee hasn’t be worked out.
• Pickleball court additions: The craze that’s taking over Ashland and beyond, pickleball has proven so widely successful that four more courts will be added. Murray said the public petitioned for more courts, citing the amount of folks who are waiting to play at any one time. That installation should be done by November.
• Security Cameras: While not as sexy, it certainly is safe. Murray said the parks department is working with Ashland Police to figure out how to best use the $15,000 set aside for security cameras in the local parks. Mayor Matt Perkins said he hopes to have cameras at AK Steel Park, Central Park and the Riverfront.
• Dawson Pool Playground: The aged playground is going to get an update starting in 2022.
• Dawson Pool Slide: In the same vein, the slide at Dawson Pool will be replaced. While admittedly Murray had put off replacing it, he said it finally bit the dust last week and will need replacing. That project should be done by winter-spring and will be ready for next pool season.
• Skate Park: This is more conceptual and Murray is asking for input from the public, the local neighborhoods and local skaters. With $90,000 worth of coin to put into it, Murray said he is looking for an outfit that have built skate parks to get a concept to bring to the commission. Spriggs was tickled about the improvement plan, hoping to balance fun with safety, noting the users of the park are “daredevils.”
• Flag poles at Riverfront: The bid went out and was awarded at $23,000, which is $12,000 under what it was allocated for. Construction should be under way in the next two to three weeks.
• Oliverio Park Inclusive Playground: This is the original playground design that was intended to go in Central Park. It would be much larger than that’s going in there.
• Dog Park: With it starting July 1, the dog park fencing has already been erected at Wendell Banks Park. The dog park is being placed on the old base ball field and the dugouts will be maintained for shade for the pups. However, the $20,000 budget on the project has been tapped on the fencing, so Murray is looking into good leads on getting equipment. While there’s no equipment on the grounds right now, Commissioner Josh Blanton said his dog had a blast with the much wider spaces. Quotes on equipment should be by Aug. 20 and the park should be open by the fall. Perkins said, “I’m not opposed to saying it’s Central Bark at Wendell Banks Park.”
• Sensory Garden: Using the 140-by-140 foot area where the horseshoe pits were in Central Park, construction is already under way for the sensory garden, a project long championed by Gute and now being pushed over the finish line by new parks board member Kim Jenkins. This is a $20,000 project with most of the work being done in house.
