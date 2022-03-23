RUSSELL Downtown Russell now has a destination to buy specialty, handcrafted chocolates and locally sourced coffee.
Brandy Coyle is opening her new store to the public this week, after a successful private “soft opening” recently.
Coyle, whose family is originally from Louisville, grew up in the area and attended local schools. After school, she moved to Ohio where she worked for 25 years in the school system in Hillyard, Ohio, as the Site Coordinator for the before- and after-school programs for children from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Coyle said it was initially a combination of tragedy and the upheaval of COVID that led her back to the area. Her grandmother, a major role model in her life, passed away in 2019, and in March 2020 COVID hit, she said.
“We were working from home through the school year,” Coyle said of the experience. “Then the housing market went crazy, and we experienced some life changes.” These things, she said, were main reasons that determined Coyle and her husband selling their house in Hillyard and moving back to the area.
“When we moved down here I told my husband John that I didn’t want to work for someone else any longer,” Coyle said. “I wanted to do my own thing.
“Then he asked what I wanted to do,” she laughed. “And I told him I didn’t know.” Coyle said her husband then asked her the question that changed everything for her. “He said, ‘what about your chocolates?’”
Coyle said she had been baking her chocolates from home, a passion she had developed when her own children were growing up.
“I have always done it for the holidays, ever since I had kids,” she said.
“But most of my recipes are my grandmother’s,” she added — the impactful grandmother she lost in 2019. “Back when I got married, she handed me her candy book and said, ‘Here, you do it now. I’m too old to keep doing it.’”
Coyle has fond memories of that “changing of the guard” so to speak, though she believes it was more for her benefit than her grandmother no longer being able to make candy. “She used to always make candy for everyone during the holidays,” Coyle remembered. “And I did that for my kids.”
When her husband brought up the possibility of turning her passion into a business, Coyle said she had asked him if he thought anyone would be interested in buying chocolates. Her husband was convinced she would succeed, and even offered the name of BDC, a play on both Coyle (Brandy Dawn Coyle) and her grandmother’s (Billie Doris Coyle) initials.
After some experimentation of what those initials would represent (and the availability of a domain name for a website), they chose the name Best Darn Chocolate.
Coyle said that the core menu is based on her grandmother’s recipes, but she has made some additions.
“She had some marshmallow recipes, but she never really made a lot of those,” Coyle said.
Coyle makes fresh marshmallows, and said the taste and texture are far different from those purchased off the shelf.
“Those are kind of my thing, but all the bonbons and the homemade caramels are her recipes,” she said.
Handcrafted roses are Coyle’s own creations.
“I just thought those were really cool and fun,” she said. But her grandmother’s touch is also on those, because Coyle has fond memories growing up of her grandmother’s beautiful roses.
Coyle’s menu is not only delicious and sentimental, but authentic as well.
“My bourbon balls do actually contain bourbon,” Coyle said. Her bourbon balls have been analyzed, she said, because Kentucky has what is known as the Bourbon Ball Clause.
“If you use alcohol in cooking, it will cook out,” she explained. “But in bourbon balls it isn’t cooked out, and still has the alcohol in it. And to be able to sell them to the public without having a liquor license, that content has to stay under a certain percentage.”
Best Darn Chocolates Hand Dipped Creation offers bonbons that are caramel, chocolate mousse, cookies and cream, and peanut butter. Other items feature almond toffee, apples, cake pops, candied cherries and grapes — all covered with chocolate. Homemade marshmallows, peanut clusters, pineapple, pretzels, turtles, and strawberries are featured.
Coyle said she plans to add seasonal items to her menu. Currently she is making marshmallows that are key lime and orange dreamsicle for the months of March and April. “And every two months I am going to switch to two new flavors,” she said.
Coyle also offers specialty coffee. The coffee is locally sourced through Jodelle Yount of L.E.O. Health and Wellness in Ashland, and is available by the cup, the bag, and in specialty pods in several flavors. Coyle said she is committed to local, is a member of Kentucky Proud, and likes to support area businesses whenever possible. This includes reaching out to local farmers to source the eggs she uses, and a local producer of honey as well.
“I am a small business,” Coyle said. “And I want local support as well, so I try to give it.”
Another way she does this is with the gnomes that decorate her shop, creations of Gnomes like Gnomebody’s Business, a local artisan that can be found on Facebook.
“They aren’t your typical gnomes,” she said. “but then no one in our area is typical.” The gnomes were so popular, she said, that she sold half a dozen at her private opening.
Best Darn Chocolates is at 404 Belfonte Street in Russell and can be reached at (606) 565-5696. They will be open to the public today and Friday from 1-6 p.m. The grand opening is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.