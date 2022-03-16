FLATWOODS Flatwoods native Meg Brown smiles and waves, and says that she will be open tomorrow (Thursday) at 6 a.m.
Brown, who has been working for months with the help of her husband Danny Burriss to renovate a building in Flatwoods for her new business, repeats the message to a good half-dozen people within the space of as many minutes.
“We had a soft opening on Monday,” Brown said. “But we are closed today (Wednesday) for the Grand Opening on St. Patrick’s Day.
“And yes, we will have St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes,” she laughed.
Brown said the interest people have already shown in her new bakery in Flatwoods, across the street from Walgreens, is gratifying.
“I missed everyone,” Brown, who spent more than 20 years working for Dave’s Bakery, said. “When you see people every day, or at least every week, they start to feel just like family.”
Brown is overjoyed to be back filling display cases for her family, and said she has a passion for baking everything from cakes and cupcakes to pies, and is even offering doughnuts at her new business.
“I started baking when I was 17,” Brown said. “When I was working at Dairy Queen, I began making ice cream cakes and decorating. Once I figured out I could decorate, I became really interested in it. Then I worked at Baskin Robbins for a while, and after that I went to Dave’s Bakery. And I worked there for over 20 years. He taught me everything I know.
“I like to bake everything,” Brown said. “But if I had to pick a favorite, I would say it would be cake. But I love all of it. It has been my passion for years.”
The clear favorite as far as what Brown herself would choose first to eat would have to be cupcakes, she said — a plain, fluffy, vanilla cupcake with “homemade” icing.
Brown said that when Dave’s Bakery closed due to health concerns of the owners, she said she was not ready to give up what had been her passion for so many years.
Once she made the decision to open her own bakery, she hired two other former employees of Dave’s Bakery, Helen Frasure and Kim Rust. Between the three of them, Brown said, they will be able to fill the display cases with not only local favorites, but also the new creations she plans to make. The current menu, she said, is already pretty extensive.
Doughnuts, cupcakes, cream horns, cookies, pies and cream pies, croissants, cheesecake, and pepperoni rolls are all among the many items available on Meg’s Bakery’s menu. The bakery will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. Brown said she is happy to take special orders on everything except doughnuts, with a couple of days’ advance notice.