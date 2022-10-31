“When I look into the eyes of an animal, I do not see an animal. I see a living being. I see a friend. I feel a soul.”
— Anthony Douglas Williams,
Canadian author, spiritualist and animal rights advocate
ASHLAND Animals come, not two by two, but in a variety of configurations to receive God’s blessings at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) when The Rev. Stephen Smythers leads the pet blessing service.
Smythers said he’s seen a wide variety of animals at the service. Of course, there are the typical cats and dogs, but he’s also blessed lizards, snakes, birds, spiders, iguanas and rabbits.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the church to shift to a drive-through ceremony, which Smythers said solved the problem of mixing a variety of animals.
“We did the drive-through in the parking lot for the pandemic and it worked really well,” Smythers said, adding the church joins with Calvary Episcopal Church for the program. “We will probably continue to (offer drive-through).”
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) member Teri Ruley of Ashland has taken Lacy, her 8-year-old Maltipoo, to the service and she’s been pleased.
“I felt blessed as well, knowing my sweet Lacy was dedicated to God,” she said. “She is always a good girl, but wants me to hold her most of the time.”
Attendance has depended on the weather, Smythers said, but between 40 and 70 cars usually drive up for a blessing.
Smythers, who also did a pet blessing at his previous church, said he’s never been bitten, although he has been nipped at in Ashland.
“One member wanted me to bless his animals on his farm,” Smythers recalled. “There were two horses and 10 cattle and he drew them all into the corral. The cows were in the barn. He even had chickens and I blessed them, too. He said he got more eggs after the blessing, but I don’t know if that’s true or not.”
Smythers, an animal lover himself with three dogs, a cat, a rabbit and a fish at home, said he understands the importance of pets being blessed.
“Members treat their animals as if they’re their kids,” he said. “Older ladies with no family around, their dogs are everything. One lady just lost her dog, and it was really hard for her. They’re part of God’s creation and we celebrate them, too.”
Of course, anyone with an animal likely finds comfort in that relationship.
“If you think a lot of your animal, why wouldn’t you want God to bless them?” he said.