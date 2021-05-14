GREENUP When studying law at the University of Cincinnati, Paul Craft needed a seasonal job at a bookstore for some extra Christmas money.
Craft’s boss, he said, nearly didn’t hire him because he “didn’t look like much.” However, he wowed her with his closing statement: He told her he’d show up every day and outwork anyone she had.
“I still don’t look like much,” Craft cracked a smile, “but I promise what you’re going to get from me is someone who shows up every day and works hard to serve the people of this district.”
Sworn in by Judge Jeff Preston, Craft took the oath to become the District Judge of the 20th Judicial District, which includes Greenup and Lewis counties, on Friday afternoon in front of the Greenup County Courthouse. Judge Craft’s investiture brought with it a large turnout on a sunny day.
It’s a new day for Craft, as he donned a judge’s robe and grabbed a gavel.
Craft, 44, is a Greenup County High School alumnus who graduated Magna Cum Laude from Morehead State University. His law alma mater is Cincinnati.
Craft and his wife, Amy, also an attorney, have three children — Isaac, Jonah and Eli.
Craft’s brother, Lawerance, and his wife and children were seated in the front row alongside Paul and Lawerance’s parents, Willie and Deborah.
“First, I’m thanking God for placing me in this position,” Craft said. “... I’m thankful for my mom and dad, who are here today. My dad always taught me to be good to people and to help anybody I could when I could. My mom taught me to put God first in anything I did.”
Craft thanked Amy for her unyielding support.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting time for ourselves and our family,” Craft said.
Craft is taking the seat that was assumed by Judge Brian McCloud over the last 15 years. McCloud became Circuit Judge for the two counties back in February after Bob Conley vacated that spot upon being elected to the State Supreme Court.
Conley said he and other judges, such as John Vincent, George Davis, the retired Lew Nicholls, Preston and McCloud — who were all flanking Craft when he gave his speech — would be the first to help him at any time.
“Look around you,” Conley said, “at this wealth of knowledge and wealth of experience you can rely on. Don’t hesitate to call upon them or myself.”
For the last 20 years, Craft has worked with the firm of McGinnis Leslie. He became a law partner in 2007 and a managing partner in 2014. Craft called Stephen McGinnis his mentor.
Craft was the city attorney for both Worthington and South Shore for the past 15 years. Currently the President of Russell-Flatwoods Little League, Craft has been a longtime coach in the area as well. He started the Ashland Alliance Young Professionals Association in 2004.
With all that, this latest appointment is the highlight so far.
“Being your district judge is the honor of my lifetime,” Craft said. “Greenup County is my home.”
Craft said he was inspired by many, including James Lyon, who died in April. Lyon was the first District Judge of Greenup County.
“I look forward to following his example,” Craft said.
Craft said he is committed to working tirelessly, especially in the juvenile court, “where I stand ready to invest in the future of the children of Greenup and Lewis counties who are often at a crossroads at which they will determine what kind of person they will go on to be,” he said.
Craft mentioned briefly of his personal background, which helped shape the proverbial path he took in life.
“Sometimes,” he said, speaking to the crowd, “when you invest in a child of the convicted, when you extend a hand to a child at the head of the holler that doesn’t have the resources, when you provide encouragement as a community to what they can truly become, sometimes that child grows up to be your district judge.
“... I will give you everything I have and I will make you proud of the job that I do,” he added.
