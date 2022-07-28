DANVILLE The story of a backward accountant’s love for a beautiful secretary is the plot of “Cockeyed,” a modern romance presented by the Pioneer Playhouse.
“Cockeyed,” written by William Missouri Downs, will run through Aug. 6.
“‘Cockeyed’ is an extremely well-written romance with a quirky high comedy concept,” Robby Henson, artistic director of Pioneer Playhouse, said. “We’ve done several plays by the author William Missouri Downs, and besides having a fantastic pen name, he writes thought-provoking works about the foibles of the human condition with great characters, pratfalls, and brilliant dialogue. I think his comedy writing is influenced by his background in television and sitcoms.”
Adian Chapman, who has been a crowd pleaser at Pioneer Playhouse for the past three seasons plays Phil, while newcomer Peyton White plays Sophia. Silas Waugh, who gave memorable performances this summer as the fly-eating, lunatic Renfield in “Dracula Bites” and the steadfast Beecham in “Southern Fried Nuptials,” embodies the self-absorbed boss, while Jack Giglia who zip-lined over audiences this year as “Dracula” himself rounds out the small cast.
Making her directorial debut will be Erika Lee Sengstack, a long-time Pioneer Playhouse favorite.
“After eight years performing as an actress at the Playhouse, it’s been a true delight to be on the ‘other side’ as a director for ‘Cockeyed,’” Sengstack said. “Being that it’s the last show of the season, I’ve developed great relationships with the actors both on and off stage, which makes for a unique, intimate, and rewarding rehearsal process. They’ve been incredibly prepared, and helped my first directing experience at the Playhouse feel remarkably smooth and fulfilling.”
William Missouri Downs will attend the show on Saturday and audience members are invited to stay afterward for a Q&A with the playwright.
“Cockeyed” runs nightly, Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Aug. 6. A BBQ dinner is available before the show.
In its 73rd season, Pioneer Playhouse is at 840 Stanford Road. For reservations and more information, call the box office at (859) 236-2747 or go online at pioneerplayhouse.com.