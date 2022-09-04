CATLETTSBURG Members of the community met 8 p.m. Friday evening at 26th and Louisa Street to honor Marine Corporal Jacob Moore and unveil a monument in his honor.
Moore was a Catlettsburg native whose family has a history of service, and the city wants to honor one of its own, Catlettsburg Police Chief Cameron Logan said.
“I count it as a real honor to be able to speak tonight at this memorial dedication,” Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day said.
Day thanked everyone involved in making the monument a reality and said it would not have been possible without everyone’s hard work and dedication.
“There is a closeness we can all feel at this sacred place,” Day said of the green space where the granite, steel and concrete monument now sits. “Whether you are related to the Moore family or not, everyone can share in the kinship of being an American citizen who loves and is being protected by brave (servicemembers) like Jacob. I want this memorial to always remind us to be mindful of the sacrifices made by Jacob Moore. Catlettsburg is proud to dedicate this monument as a permanent reminder of his ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of protecting our freedom.”
During the course of the short but emotional ceremony, Moore’s grandfather and uncle unveiled the monument.
Following the ceremony, Day presented the Moore family with a key to the city.
“We want to thank you all for coming out,” Moore’s mother Michelle Moore told the crowd. “We really appreciate everything everyone has done.”
Moore offered blessings to all the men and women serving now in the Armed Forces and offered a prayer for their safety.
The ceremony was followed by a fireworks display in Corporal Moore’s honor. The fireworks are planned to recur each year on the Friday preceding Labor Day, and in memory of all veterans who have served their country.