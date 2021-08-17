Les Johnson’s story began in Ashland. From his elementary days at Charles Russell, his adventures with neighbors on Lynnhaven Court to studying and graduating from Ashland Blazer High School, his childhood was setting him up for his dreams to be realized.
His older sister introduced him to the world of Star Trek when he was young. He was hooked. As he grew older he dove deeper into the world of science fiction. He worked at a local book store and loved it. He was in charge of the science fiction section. Johnson “read everything that came in and decided I wanted to be a physicist at that point,” he said.
After receiving his diploma from Blazer, Johnson packed up to head off to Transylvania University where he studied physics and a plethora of other subjects, as it is a liberal arts institution.
“It was a great springboard. Transylvania was good to me,” said Johnson.
He is thankful for his time studying at a liberal arts institution and is “a huge believer” in a liberal arts education. Johnson has a great appreciation for the study of humanities, even though his life is immersed in science.
He explained that college was once an opportunity for a person to become “a well-rounded, knowledgeable person,” he said. Many universities have turned solely to vocational training, which he understands, but said it is unfortunate.
“I think it’s unfortunate because the things I learned at Transylvania about getting along with people and about writing and communicating have helped me tremendously in my physics career at NASA,” said Johnson. “It’s because I learned how to communicate, put things in context, how to write well. It all flows together. It was a very formative part of making me successful in my career.”
Johnson knows that to train to become an engineer and add in the whole host of liberal arts classes many such institutions require would put some students on five- and six-year plans, which isn’t the most realistic option. However, branching out into the humanities is still something he values within his life and discipline.
His education continued to graduate school at Vanderbilt University to specialize in physics. From there he went on to work at General Research Corporation in space related work for the Department of Defense.
“I enjoyed the job,” he said. “I worked there for about three years, but my heart wasn’t in it. My heart was still in space.”
Johnson had initially applied for a position at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, working for the man who funded his graduate research, but didn’t get the job.
Another opportunity came available and Johnson jumped at the chance. Now Johnson works in advanced in-space propulsion. The goal is to find more efficient ways to put things into orbit or further into space.
“I’ve spent my career working on different advanced in-space propulsion technologies to take our spacecraft from earth’s orbit to somewhere else and get it there quickly and efficiently,” said Johnson. “And that has allowed me to focus in on something called a solar sail.”
Johnson is the principal investigator for two missions flying in the next few years. An unmanned, small spacecraft called Near Earth Asteroid Scout will fly sometime in the fall. Another much larger solar sail called Solar Cruiser was awarded to his team and will fly in 2025, Johnson shared.
“I’ve been at NASA 31 years and loved every minute of it,” he said.
Anyone who has known Johnson from the time he was a child would know he wanted to be a scientist and work for NASA. He was brought into the world so vividly through his love for science fiction, so it’s fitting that Johnson also writes.
Johnson has published both non-fiction and science fiction works. His first book was called Living off the Land in Space and was a popular science non-fiction book. The book came from Johnson frequenting science fiction conventions and speaking on his work at NASA.
“People come up to me afterwards saying you ought to be a teacher,” he said. “I can understand you, you explain complicated things in a way I can understand, you ought to write a book.”
After hearing those compliments, and talking with a colleague Gregory Matloff, he began to pen his first book with Matloff. The non-fiction work was published.
“I didn’t think about writing until the early 2000s,” said Johnson. “That happened because I’ve always tried to communicate what I do.”
Since, Johnson has penned multiple non-fiction works. However, his love of science fiction came into play as he talked to Travis Taylor in a barbecue joint. The two agreed they wanted to write a book about human versus nature, but set it in space.
The story type is seen in works like “The Red Badge of Courage,” “where nature’s out to kill you at every turn,” Johnson explained. “Well, space is out to kill you at every turn, it just turns out.”
The goal was to “make it realistic, but exciting about people surviving in space and overcoming obstacles and politics and all this.”
Taylor’s publisher happened to be in the same barbecue joint, so they pitched the idea. The published asked them to send a proposal.
“So we did (send a proposal) and the book was published,” said Johnson.
They wrote a sequel together and Johnson has since written several more books for the publisher. Most recently, Johnson and Taylor co-authored a non-fiction book called “Saving Proxima,” which was released Aug. 3. Another is on tap for October.
Johnson’s works can be found at lesjohnsonauthor.com.
Johnson was clear that NASA doesn’t and can’t endorse his writing. He writes on his own time away from his job. However, it’s hard to not make connections of what the two things share. They both keep Johnson’s head and heart in space and his love for science, not to mention Johnson himself.
Being a scientist himself, allows him to have deeper understanding of what’s truly possible. His science fiction is realistic and his non-fiction is understandable.
“If I want to inform, I write a non-fiction book,” said Johnson. “If my goal is people need to know about this, I want them to understand it, there will be people who are interested. How can I explain it in a way that the average person can get it and not be a specialist?”
His science fiction on the other hand is meant for entertainment, but there won’t be anything overtly wrong in the books.
“Science fiction has to be entertaining first and foremost,” said Johnson. “You got to want to know what’s going to happen in the story, you’ve got to identify with the character or at least want to learn about the character and how they’re going to overcome the challenges that they are faced with.”
Once a story framework is in place, Johnson explores the science side, adding in the setting and details.
“My head’s in space, so I want to tell stories about what we might be doing in space in the future,” he said. “So I try to make it as realistic as possible knowing that it’s science fiction.”
When is comes to fiction and non-fiction and the line between reality and what Johnson creates he says:
“I draw the line at, ‘Does nature say it’s possible even if we don’t know how to do it?’ and if nature says something is possible, then it’s fair game for me to write about it as a setting, a plot device, a backstory, a what-if. And I’ll make up the engineering, I’m not worried about that, but I don’t want anything in my book to be physically impossible.”
Johnson’s motivation comes from Star Trek and how realistic it all was and how it inspired him when he was young.
“In a sense I want to appeal to the younger me out there, boys and girls, young women, young men who are trying to figure out what they want to do in life,” said Johnson. “I want to grab those who are interested in this kind of stuff and pull them into the same field. So it’s part of my life goal.”
Johnson shared that he wouldn’t tell his younger self anything about how his life turned out, but would simply say, “Just keep doing what you’re doing, it’ll be OK.”
Live, like science fiction, is made up of a lot of decisions. The physicist shared that he has friends that will look back and say they would do things differently if they had to do it again.
“That’s great if you take that and help it inform your future decisions, but it doesn absolutely no good to look back on your life and lament the choices you’ve made because you’ve made them, you are where you are,” said Johnson.
Life hasn’t been perfect. Johnson was first rejected from a job at NASA, he’s had his share of loss and tragic circumstances.
“Bad things have happened, all of us have to deal with that, but that’s going to happen in any life you live, right?” said Johnson. “So for me, if I were giving my younger self advice, just follow your dream, it’s what you want to do, try to make it happen and if you can make it happen, it’ll happen, and if you can’t, another door will open.”
The best lessons he has learned through his career at NASA and as a writer are about enjoying the people around you, valuing your teammates and getting back up after rejection.
“If a door closes, it doesn’t mean it won’t open again,” he said. “You know, I applied for that job at NASA, and I didn’t get it and it took me three years to get another opportunity to work there. I’ve turned in proposals at work for projects that were rejected. And next time, there was an opportunity I changed it, listened to what people told me was wrong with it and tried again, quite a few times got accepted.”
He recalled the times a book would come back with red marks all over it, how “demoralizing” it felt.
“Just pick it up and do it again and keep trying because you won’t get anywhere giving up,” said Johnson. “The thing I’ve learned is that ‘no’ doesn’t meant ‘no’ forever, and if you tried something and you finally get the sense that, OK, this is never going to work, don’t take away from that that nothing’s going to work. It’s just that, well, I need to do something else.”
Johnson said the creative process is hard, it’s harder than writing non-fiction. Writing a non-fiction book comes quicker, he outlines, and begins immediately putting words to the page, he said.
The creative side is more of a back and forth trying new and different tactics for the story line or obstacles.
“It’s pretty arduous, because we’re having to figure out what’s going to happen, how does it tie together?” explained Johnson. “That inspiration process doesn’t just happen. It takes a lot of effort to pull it out. Sometimes you start down a path and it doesn’t work and you read it and you say, ‘This isn’t going to work. This is terrible.’ And you throw it aside and you take a different approach.”
How Johnson ended up where he is, he says there’s something in the water in the Ashland-Boyd County area.
“There are five people from Ashland or Boyd County who work for NASA at the Marshall Space Flight Center right now,” he said.
One is a friend, Andy Hissam, who lived on Lynnhaven Court down the street from Johnson’s childhood home. Now the two live just about a mile apart in Huntsville and their daughters are the same age.
The others are from different generations, and before the pandemic, they would get together periodically to have and Ashland-area reunion over lunch.
“It’s something in the water there,” he said.