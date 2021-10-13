ASHLAND Loretta Carpenter has lived her life for God.
“The Lord introduced Himself to me when I was about 4 to 5 years of age in a little Baptist Church. It has been and is my great privilege to know and serve Him,” the 86-year-old said.
Carpenter and her husband, Jack, purchased The Good News Bible Store at 1436 Winchester Ave. in 1973, a store than had been in operation for years.
“I had worked as a telephone operator (when phone calls were connected manually on a switchboard) and had left the workforce several years to raise our son, but wanted to return to work when we discovered this business (that I personally frequented as a customer) was available,” she said. “We got a loan and worked hard to grow the business, while doing our best to serve the community as best we could. Our son, Stephen, was 8 at the time we bought that store and attended Crabbe Elementary School. My husband, Jack, worked full-time for CSX/C&O Railroad.”
The store sold Sunday school literature, Christian books classic and new and other church supplies in the stationery line, as well as gifts, art, recorded music and, of course, Bibles.
“Long before buying the store, I had read most of the older authors, which was a great help in recommending books for customers seeking books for their spiritual growth,” Carpenter said. “Bibles were overall the biggest part of the sales. A company representative once told me we sold more Bibles than any store between Ashland and Cincinnati, Ohio.”
To Carpenter, the book store was a mission, not just a business.
“We loved people and wanted to help the hurting and provide resources to those who wanted to grow spiritually. Being able to match the right book with a person’s needs was a great blessing,” she said. “Many were helped just by conversations in the store because our employees were great Christians.”
Carpenter, her husband and son helped out at the store during the holiday season. Working full time was Ruth Mellon, who had worked there before the Carpenters took over.
“(Ruth) was very gifted at decorating and placing merchandise at the storefront windows. For one specific display, she kept replacing a plaque several times before she felt it was the right one. The third plaque she finally settled on included the Scripture, 'In all Thy ways, acknowledge Me and I will direct thy paths.'”
Carpenter said that was the beginning of one of the stories related to the store that stands out.
“The next day, a young woman walked into the store and asked, “Who decorates the windows? I want to thank them because they saved my life,” Carpenter said. “Ruth said the woman told her she had been thinking about killing herself by jumping off the Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge. She said she was at the lowest point anybody could be at, but she read the plaque in the window display and thought to herself, 'I’ve never acknowledged the Lord — and from that moment, I did and it saved me.'
“We never know what a simple, small act can do when God is in it,” she said.
The Carpenters had the store for 23 years; Carpenter retired in 1995; her husband died in 2009.
She said she began spending time at the Ashland Senior Center, where she made bus trips with the group to Mackinac, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.
The trips were a continuation of Carpenter’s love of travel: she has traveled to Israel 12 times, with side trips to Jordan, Syria, Eqypt, Lebanon and Italy. She said being in the places Jesus lived, ministered, died and rose was a unique and important experience.
“Our lives were completely changed forever. I still, after all these years, reminisce about our time spent there. Each trip was a precious gift to me,” she said, noting she especially was moved when visiting Mount Zion and walking on a path that Jesus would have passed near where he was held after his arrest.
“The location is called Church of St. Peter in Gallicantu — but the beauty of the historical site was secondary for me; the highlight was how deeply and profoundly I experienced that place spiritually,” she said, adding it’s an experience everyone should have.
“On one of the trips, I was rebaptized in the Jordon River in Israel, near the place where Jesus was baptized,” she said.
Carpenter’s experiences in the Holy Land added to her ability to help those shopping at her store.
“Someone once said, 'To be used of God once in a lifetime is worth a lifetime of living,' and I believe that.”
