The average woman who received an abortion in the state of Kentucky from 2017 to 2020 was a white Kentucky resident in her 20s who is not married and has up to a bachelor’s degree of education. This woman is more likely to have never had a previous abortion or miscarriage, but has given birth to at least one child. The abortion occurs most often in the first trimester through non-surgical means. The portrait of this woman is based on state data.
Yearly data from the Kentucky Department of Public Health shows a variety of points that help clarify who is receiving an abortion, the method used and at what point in the pregnancy the termination occurs.
Over the four-year period a change in the number of abortion providers occurred. In 2017 Kentucky had three providers listed: EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the University of Louisville and Norton Hospital. All of these providers are located in Louisville.
In 2018 and 2019, Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital is added, according to the data. In 2020, Planned Parenthood and UK Healthcare are also listed.
EMW Women’s Surgical Center consistently performs 90% or more of the abortions that have occurred in the state. Prior to the arrival of Planned Parenthood, EMW Women’s Surgical Center was performing more than 99% of abortions occurring in the state of Kentucky. The number drops to just under 91% in 2020.
Between 3,202 and 4,104 abortions were received in Kentucky each year. 3,202 were obtained in 2017, 3,203 in 2018, 3,664 in 2019 and 4,104 in 2020. Of those abortions, between 82% and 87% are Kentucky residents. The remaining procedures are obtained from residents of other states, and on one occasion another country. Residents of Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio are the most common places form where those in need of an abortion come.
The ages documented in the reports, show that Kentucky averages almost 13 abortions being received by children under the age of 15 each year. This age group is the smallest percentage, but it is a concerning group as none of them are legally of age to consent to any sexual activity.
In 2017, 13 children under 15 received an abortion in Kentucky, 14 children received one in 2018, 11 children received one in 2019 and 13 children in 2020, according to the data.
More than 96% of those who received an abortion in the state of Kentucky from 2017 to 2020 are under the age of 40. Between 113 and 139 received abortions aged 40 and over each year, accounting for 3-4% of all abortions in the state.
Those aged 15 to 39 are broken up into smaller categories. Those receiving abortions aged 15 to 19 make up an average of 8.85% of abortions each year. Between 287 to 353 teenagers received an abortion each year during the four-year period. It is also important to note that there are still statutes that limit many in this age category’s ability to legally consent to sexual activity.
Most recipients of abortion in Kentucky are in their 20s. An average of 28.7% of abortions are received by those in the 20- to 24-year-old category and 29% are in the 25 to 29 age range. Twenty-somethings make up 56 to 59% of abortions in the state of Kentucky.
Nearly 19% are between the ages of 30 to 34. Around 10% on average are 35 to 39. In total, Approximately 30% of abortions in Kentucky are received by 30-somethings. The most likely recipient of an abortion is 20 to 34 years old with an average around two-thirds of abortions occurring between ages 20 to 34.
Half of the women receiving abortions in Kentucky have completed some college. This correlates with the average age receiving abortions and the traditional timeline of completing various education milestones.
The data lists three education categories, elementary, one to four years of college and five or more years of college. Elementary is 1 to 12 years of schooling. This can be a high school diploma or less. An average of 41 to 42% of women are in the elementary category. The range for those who have five or more years of college ranges greatly over the four-year period.
In 2017, 249 women, with five or more years of college received an abortion, making up 7.8% of the total; 426 women or 13.3% of the total receiving abortions had five or more years of college; 243 women or 6.6% fell into the category in 2019 and only three women were categorized as having five or more years of college in 2020.
Across the four-year timespan, an average of 14.6% of women receiving abortions were married and 85.4% were unmarried women. The four years average to have 3,543 abortions each year. An average of 514 were married and 3,029 were unmarried.
White, non-hispanic women are the most common recipient of abortions in Kentucky. An average of 7% are hispanic and almost 93% are non-hispanic. A range of 54.3% to 61.5% of abortions were received by white women each year. Between 28.3% and 34.6% of abortions in the state were received by Black women.
The data gives three other categories, American Indian, Other and Unknown, which leaves out or groups together multiple minority groups in the reporting data. Native American’s make up less than .2% of abortions in the state. The “other” category hold 9% to 10% of abortions. Less than half of a percent is unknown.
In total, four abortions took place in the third trimester of all the abortions in the four years. Two occurred in 2017 and two in 2019. None occurred between 27 to 40 weeks gestation in 2018 and 2020 in Kentucky.
Other than the four third trimester abortions, no other abortions were performed before viability in the four years. At the time of Roe v. Wade, viability was placed around the 28-week mark, according to the arguments. In the subsequent lawsuit Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court said viability tended to be around 24 weeks. No additional abortions took place after Week 23.
Approximately 88% to 91% of all abortions in Kentucky take place in the first trimester. 8.6% to 11.6% occur in the second trimester. No gestation week in the second trimester see more than 2% of all abortions.
The largest portion of abortions took place at six weeks gestation. Gestation is the number of weeks following the last menstrual period. 28% to 38% of abortions occurred at six weeks. Nearly 17% to 19% were obtained at seven weeks and around 12% to 15% were obtained at eight weeks.
The number of abortions drops to single digit percents and continues to drop until it is zero at viability, with the four exceptions that occurred in the third trimester. The number of abortions drops to five or less after 21 weeks gestation before becoming zero at 24 weeks.
Medication Non Surgical are the most common method for abortion. 46.8% to 50.8% of all abortions each year are achieved through medical non surgical means.
A variety of medications are listed among the data. RU-486 is the most common, and makes up the bulk of medication. Any other medication has single digit numbers in which they were used. Cytotec, pitocin, misoprostol, oxytocin, potassium chloride and methotrexate are all listed. The medications are sometimes used alone or in combination with one another to achieve abortion. The medications are sometimes also used alongside other methods, such as suction cutter age and dilation and evacuation (D&E).
Suction curettage is the second most common method with between 36.6% and 44.5% of abortions. Dilation and Evacuation makes up the majority of other abortions with 5% to 16.5% depending on the year occurring through the D&E method.
Women who had abortions in the state of Kentucky often have at least one child. Over the four years 61.8% to 66.4% of women who receive an abortion have previously given birth to at least one child and up to 14 children. The majority have between one and four children.
The typical woman receiving an abortion is more than likely to have never had a previously terminated pregnancy. However, the data is a bit unclear on previous terminations. The 2020 data shows the numbers of women who previously had induced abortions and spontaneous abortions, which are more commonly called miscarriages. The data for the other three years only gives the total number of induced and spontaneous abortions.
Over the four years, 53.3% to 58.2% of those who received an abortion in Kentucky had never had either a spontaneous or induced abortion. Around quarter of those two received an abortion had one previously terminated pregnancy, either induced or spontaneous.
In 2020, 20.8% of women who received an abortion in Kentucky had at least one previous miscarriage, or spontaneous abortion, and 34.5% had a previously induced termination.
The image of the typical woman is based on what is most common within each data point. It doesn’t nearly encompass every woman who seeks an abortion in the state of Kentucky, as there are many and varied stories and situations that occur.
However, the common trends do shed light on who is most likely to find themselves seeking this treatment from a health care provider.
The data also isn’t clear on how many were elective, and how many were medically necessary. It doesn’t tell how many were due to pregnancy complications such as ectopic pregnancy, septic uterus or one of the many other issues that can cause significant problems. It also doesn’t tell how many of these women and children were victims of rape or incest.