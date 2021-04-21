A suspect found with guns and drugs April 7 in Huntington told an ATF-led task force said he was strapped because he was from Baltimore and the Detroit set did not like that too much, according to federal court records.
Edward J. Sample, 36, was charged April 16 in the Southern District Court of West Virginia with possession of a gun in the furtherance of a drug crime. Sample is currently being held at the Carter County Detention Center.
Sample is also suspected of firing 13 rounds of a gun into a trailer out in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, in response to a drug debt, court records show.
While out-of-state drug traffickers come to the Tri-State from Atlanta, Detroit, Columbus, Toledo and Dayton, DEA Agent Jack Sparks said Baltimore is a “new one for me.”
The Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, which is approximately 70 miles from the Charm City, sees a lot more Baltimore-based drug traffickers, according to Sparks.
However, due to the proximity, it's more typical to see user-dealers drive to Baltimore, buy from an open-air market and resell in the local area.
According to Sample’s charging papers, the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force busted out a search warrant in the 700 block of Washington Avenue, turning up a 9 mm pistol, 37.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl mix and $1,620.
During an interview, Sample, court records show, told officers he had multiple stash houses around Charleston and kept a pistol because he was from Baltimore out of fear of being robbed by the Detroit set.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were in contact with the task force regarding an April 5 shooting in Cross Lanes, according to court records. During an interview with Sample, court records show he admitted to firing his gun into a trailer over a drug debt.
Markings on the shell casings of rounds inside the gun also matched those found at the scene, according to his charging complaint.
Sample was released in 2019 following a nearly 10-year bid in the federal system for a robbery conviction in the District Court of Maryland.
According to federal court documents in Maryland, Sample was implicated in three robberies in Baltimore and Towson, Maryland, in late 2009 and early 2010. Records show Sample knocked over the same liquor store twice and a grocery and deli in the city proper.
When police closed in to arrest Sample for the string of robberies, he was found wearing the same shirt he wore in two of the heists, records show.
Sample ultimately pleaded guilty in 2011 to a federal robbery charge and use of a firearm in the furtherance of a gun crime charge in connection with one of the liquor store hold-ups, in exchange for a number of charges being dropped.
In 2012, a federal judge sentenced Sample to serve 10 years and three months in prison, with time credited for being held since late 2010, records show.
At the time of his current charges, records show Sample was under federal supervised release.
(606) 326-2653 |